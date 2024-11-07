US Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers take time to honor fallen EOD heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers from the 55th Ordnance Company (EOD) paid tribute to fallen EOD heroes at Arlington National Cemetery, Nov. 1. Capt. Caroline C. Hamann (left), the commanding officer of the 55th EOD Company, and 1st Lt. Madison E. Faust (right), the 55th EOD Company operations officer, placed flowers on the graves of fallen EOD heroes and placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Courtesy photo.