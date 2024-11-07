USS Fort Lauderdale Conducts Burial at Sea

NORFOLK, VA – In a solemn event, USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) conducted a burial at sea while operating in the Northern Atlantic Ocean on October 25, 2024. This is the first time USS Fort Lauderdale has had the honor of conducting this ceremony.



In honor of the service and dedication of passed military service members and their families, members of the crew gathered to pay respect. The ceremony was led by the command Chaplain Lt. Bryant Dougharty.



“Burial at sea is a time honored way of laying remains to rest,” said Lt. Dougharty. “It gives us the privilege of paying respect to the dead and hopefully enables us to bring their families peace in knowing that even in death our country honors those who served it.”



During the ceremony, Dougharty expressed gratitude for the hard work, dedication and service of the twenty men and women honored.



“When we read the deceased’s name, what they did in the military, and express thankfulness as we commit their remains to the deep, we recognize their dedication and sacrifices to serve this country,” said Lt Dougharty. “For those involved in the ceremony it reminds us that we are part of something bigger than ourselves and that in our hard work and sacrifices, we are honoring those whom have come before us.”



The ceremony concluded with the ship’s rifle team performing a twenty-one gun salute in honor of those laid to rest.



USS Fort Lauderdale is the twelfth Flight I San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and the first to be named for the City of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. USS Fort Lauderdale is a warship designed to embark, transport, and land Marines, their equipment, and supplies by Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) or landing craft utilities (LCU), augmented by helicopters or vertical take-off and landing aircraft for a variety of expeditionary and amphibious operations.



For more news on USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) visit https://www.facebook.com/FORTLAUDERDALELPD28.

