Conference of American Armies Specialized Conference concludes in Miami, Sets sights on upcoming meetings in Spain, Argentina, Peru, Mexico

Military leaders from across the Americas and Europe wrapped up several days of in-depth discussions and collaborative sessions during the third Cycle XXXVI Conference of American Armies (CAA) Specialized Conference in Miami, Nov. 7.



This significant event, hosted by U.S. Army South under the leadership of Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, on behalf of the Chief of Staff of the Army, focused on advancing international legislation efforts among CAA member nations.



"The discussions held here have underscored the importance of cooperation, transparency, and mutual respect," said Ryan. "These principles are the bedrock of our work within the CAA, essential to ensuring that our member armies are equipped with the legal tools necessary to fulfill obligations and uphold international peace and security."



Over the course of the specialized conference, CAA members addressed complex legal frameworks that govern the organization’s bilateral and multilateral commitments, exchanged valuable insights, and shared best practices. The discussions focused on how legislative alignment and cooperation can further support each country’s ability to respond to modern security challenges.



“During the development of this third specialized conference, we have been able to ratify and emphasize that the legislation and national policy of some of our countries are adapted to meet the multilateral commitments, based on the foreign policy principles, without compromising on their own sovereignty,” said Maj. Gen. Josè Mario Vega Hernández, the secretary general of the CAA.



Following the presentations, each representative from the armies took turns signing the accords, symbolizing their shared commitment to the objectives outlined during the conference.



This formal act reinforced the collaborative spirit of the CAA and the dedication of each member nation to advance regional security through partnership, mutual respect, and cooperative action.



“Consequently, the new roles adopted by the member armies of the CAA, in non-conventional operations, as a response to the challenges of the 21st century, are legitimately harmonized, facilitating to face common challenges, which affect the stability of our region,” explained Vega.



As the conference drew to a close, participants gathered for a cultural event held in the heart of the Everglades National Park, where they experienced the rich natural heritage of the region.



The event served as an opportunity for representatives to continue building personal connections, fostering the camaraderie that strengthens their collaborative efforts.



"This unique experience in the Everglades reminds us of the beauty and diversity within our hemisphere, and the importance of preserving these connections for future generations," said William Castillo, U.S. Army CAA liaison officer. "It’s this spirit of unity that strengthens our work and inspires us to continue forward together."





The CAA, founded in 1960, stands as a vital multinational meeting place committed to promoting collective security and stability across the Americas. The organization remains focused on initiatives that address modern threats and foster strong military relationships among its members.



“The CAA has become a forum to debate, exchange of ideas and experiences; in which the search of the common good is constant, and abiding by the national legal framework is a condition that guarantees sovereignty,” Vega said. “At the same time, it becomes a platform, on which armies strengthen our relationships, update our capabilities, improve our interoperability and facilitate close collaboration among members.”



Looking ahead, CAA leaders have established plans to translate these discussions into actionable steps, reinforcing their commitment to partnership and cooperation. The upcoming series of CAA events in 2025 will serve as a platform for continued progress on these objectives and will culminate with the 36th Commanders’ Conference in Mexico.



“I would like to take this opportunity to invite you to continue participating in the activities scheduled in this cycle,” Vega concluded. “The fourth specialized conference, which will take place in Spain, will be on the ‘Evolution of the CAA’ member armies and adapting to the current and future operational environment.”



Future gatherings will continue this mission, with discussions in Argentina on cyber defense, in Peru on disaster relief operations, and culminating with Operation Peekaamba and the preparatory conference both in Mexico prior to the Commanders’ Conference.



With strengthened relationships and a shared vision, the CAA remains steadfast in its dedication to the collective interests of the Western Hemisphere. The spirit of collaboration demonstrated in Miami is set to carry forward, building on the foundation of trust and cooperation established over the past six decades.



"As we conclude this Specialized Conference, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to you for your participation, insightful contributions, and tireless efforts over the past few days,” said Ryan, reflecting on the conference's achievements. “Your dedication to the success of this event has been remarkable, and it is because of your expertise and commitment that we have achieved so much."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2024 Date Posted: 11.08.2024 06:28 Story ID: 484923 Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Conference of American Armies Specialized Conference concludes in Miami, Sets sights on upcoming meetings in Spain, Argentina, Peru, Mexico, by SSG ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.