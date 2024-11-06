Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: SrA Jomar Cabigting

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jomar Cabigting, 51st Medical Support Squadron unit

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.08.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jomar Cabigting, 51st Medical Support Squadron unit deployment manager, was recognized as Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 6, 2024.

    Originally from the Philippines, Cabigting and his family moved to the U.S. in 2015 for more opportunities and settled in to Colorado where his uncle, now a retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant, lived at the time.

    “My uncle shared so many inspiring stories about the opportunities he had to travel the world while serving,” said Cabigting. “It motivated me to join the Air Force. I wanted to travel the world and encourage others to do the same.”

    So Cabigting followed his uncle’s footsteps and joined the medical field of the USAF.

    “What I love about the medical field is that there are so many different sections to work in,” said Cabigting. “There’s everything from finances to resources to readiness.”

    Here at Osan, Cabigting’s role as a UDM is to ensure members of the 51st Fighter Wing are fit and ready to “Fight Tonight!” He plays a key role in the training and readiness of members being able to deploy and participate in exercises around the world.

    “I get to do something different every day with this job,” said Cabigting. “It can be tough sometimes, but I love to make the best out of everything and be a positive light.”

    Cabigting hopes to get stationed in Europe next, and continue to explore the world and all it has to offer.

