    Mustang of the Week: SrA Jomar Cabigting

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jomar Cabigting, 51st Medical Support Squadron unit deployment manager, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 6, 2024. As a UDM, Cabigting is responsible for ensuring members assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing are fit and ready to “Fight Tonight!” His hard work and dedication has earned him the title of Mustang of the Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

