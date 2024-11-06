Mustang of the Week: SrA Jomar Cabigting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jomar Cabigting, 51st Medical Support Squadron unit deployment manager, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 6, 2024. As a UDM, Cabigting is responsible for ensuring members assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing are fit and ready to “Fight Tonight!” His hard work and dedication has earned him the title of Mustang of the Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)