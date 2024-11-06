Connecticut National Guard appoints first female Command Chief Warrant Officer

Photo By Timothy Koster | U.S. Army Warrant Officer One Samantha Sheehan hands a bouquet of flowers to Kaitlyn...... read more read more Photo By Timothy Koster | U.S. Army Warrant Officer One Samantha Sheehan hands a bouquet of flowers to Kaitlyn Richard, the daughter of Warrant Officer 4 Stephanie Richard during a change of responsibility for the Connecticut National Guard's command chief warrant officer at the Gov. William A. O'Neil Armory in Hartford, Conn. Nov. 3, 2024. see less | View Image Page

The Connecticut Army National Guard hosted its Chief Command Warrant Officer change of responsibility ceremony between outgoing Chief Warrant Officer 5 Brian Erkson and incoming Chief Warrant Officer 4 Stephanie Richard at the Gov. William A. O’Neill Armory in Hartford, Conn. Nov. 3, 2024.



The ceremony was a historic moment as it welcomed Chief Richard as the state’s first female chief command warrant officer and celebrated the conclusion of Chief Erkson’s career with the Connecticut National Guard as he’s set to retire after 40 years with the organization.



“Today, we honor Chief Warrant Officer 5 Brian Erkson as he passes the mantle of responsibility to Chief Warrant Officer 4 Stephanie Richard, a capable and dedicated leader in her own right. This moment is not only a reflection of continuity in leadership but also an opportunity to celebrate the immense contributions of one leader and anticipate the tremendous impact of another”. said Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon Jr, adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard. “Today’s ceremony is not just a change in leadership; it is a reaffirmation of the values that make the Connecticut Army National Guard such a vital and effective force. To both Brian and Stephanie, thank you for your service, your dedication, and your unwavering commitment to excellence. We are deeply grateful for your leadership and excited for what the future holds.”



Erkson became the state’s command chief warrant officer on Oct. 1, 2019, and helped oversee the professional development and readiness of the state’s warrant officers, preparing them for the challenges of the modern battlefield. As he prepares to retire from the military, he had these words for his successor: “with challenging times ahead, Major General Evon’s selection for you to be the fourth CCWO is the right choice at the right time. Your operational knowledge and professional attributes will serve the cohort with great success. You have a well experienced group of warrant officers; their potential and commitment is unlimited. I know you will be exceptional and do well by them.”



The command chief warrant officer provides a critical role to the adjutant general and his staff as a subject matter expert and advisor on all issues related to professional development, recruitment, promotions, and policies affecting the warrant officer cohort. The CCWO is also the primary liaison on warrant officer issues between the Connecticut Army National Guard and the National Guard Bureau.



“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Major General Evon for his trust and confidence in me,” said Richard. “Being selected as the fourth command chief warrant officer for the Connecticut National Guard—and the first female to hold this role—is both humbling and inspiring. To Chief Erkson, thank you for your mentorship and guidance. You’ve set a high standard of excellence for all of us and I hope to carry forward the path you’ve laid out.”



Erkson joined the Connecticut National Guard in February 1984 as a Lifting and Loading Operator with the 248th Engineer Company. He was appointed to the rank of Warrant Officer One after graduating from the Warrant Officer Career College at Fort Rucker, Alabama in May 1998. He holds an associate’s degree in science-Business Management from Excelsior College and his military awards and decorations include: the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (with 3 Bronze oak leaf clusters), Army Achievement Medal (with 2 bronze oak leaf clusters), and other various awards. He deployed to Iraq with HSC (1) 118th Medical Battalion in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003.



Richard enlisted in the Connecticut National guard in December 1993 as an Automated Logistical Specialist with the 250th Engineer Company. She rose through the enlisted ranks to Sergeant 1st Class prior to commissioning as a warrant officers in 2010 after graduating from the Warrant Officer Candidate School at the Connecticut National Guard’s 169th Regional Training Institute. She holds an associates of science degree from Eastern Connecticut State University. Her military awards include: the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service medal (with one bronze oak leaf cluster), the Army Commendation Medal (with one silver and one bronze oak leaf cluster) and other various awards. She deployed to Iraq in 2006 with Headquarters, 192nd Engineer Battalion in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and has supported multiple other federal and state missions for the Global War on Terror and natural disaster relief efforts.