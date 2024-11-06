ShopMyExchange.com Launches Bass Pro Shops’ Men’s Apparel—Tax-Free

Courtesy Photo | Bass Pro Shops’ best apparel brands for men are now available tax-free at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Bass Pro Shops’ best apparel brands for men are now available tax-free at ShopMyExchange.com. The Exchange’s price already includes the premier outdoor retailer’s 10% Legendary Salute Discount. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is rolling out its first Bass Pro Shops’ items—just in time for Veterans Day.



Bass Pro Shops’ best apparel brands for men—including Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, RedHead, Guidewear and World Wide Sportsman—are now available tax-free at ShopMyExchange.com. The Exchange’s price already includes the premier outdoor retailer’s 10% Legendary Salute Discount.



“Exchange shoppers have been eager to shop our selection of Bass Pro Shops’ merchandise—and in honor of Veterans Day, the wait is over,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “Select Bass Pro Shops’ exclusive men’s apparel is online now as our Nation prepares to celebrate and thank its heroes for service and sacrifice.”



In August, Shull and Bass Pro Shops founder and noted conservationist Johnny Morris signed an agreement in Springfield, Missouri, for the Department of Defense’s largest retailer to bring a selection of Bass Pro fishing, hunting and camping merchandise as well as apparel to ShopMyExchange.com by the end of the year. The collaboration was officially announced at Bass Pro Shops’ Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.



All authorized customers—including honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop—can find Bass Pro’s merchandise at ShopMyExchange.com. For information on Veterans shopping benefits, please visit https://aafes.media/paveterans.



Facebook-friendly version: Bass Pro Shops’ best apparel brands for men are now available tax-free at ShopMyExchange.com. The Exchange’s price already includes the premier outdoor retailer’s 10% Legendary Salute Discount. Read more: https://wp.me/pg516D-2OH.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Julie Mitchell, 214-312-3327 or mitchelljul@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange