Self-professed ‘river rat’ makes way to district

Trevor Popkin was recently selected as the chief of the regional planning and environmental division north, which covers the St. Paul, Rock Island and St. Louis districts.



Beginning his career in 2008 as a seasonal park ranger for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers while attending Western Illinois University, Popkin worked in the Rock Island District and the Mobile District before joining the St. Paul District.



Even though he grew up in Illinois, Popkin said coming to St. Paul was, in a way, a homecoming for him. “I’ve always lived within 10-15 minutes of the Mississippi River. The river’s home,” he said.



In his position, Popkin leads a team of interdisciplinary professionals. One of these teams consists of the plan formulators, who facilitate teams through the plan formulation process. One of their current projects is in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, where they are focused on developing a plan that seeks to reduce future flood damages to residential and commercial properties. Popkin also leads the environmental planning and environmental compliance teams, who focus on the environmental compliance and environmental planning components of both new and existing civil works projects. The division has a cultural section, which ensures that the tribal trust responsibility is fulfilled. St. Paul District’s geographic information system team is also located within the division.



An important piece to Popkin’s success was his participation in the Strong Leaders Program, an enterprise-wide leadership development initiative where eight participants are selected from around the country to participate in a year-long multi-faceted leadership development program. The participants are focused on improving their leadership, team building and communication skills. Popkin would subsequently become the program facilitator.



One of the most rewarding experiences during Popkin’s time in USACE was his deployment to Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Maria. After seeing the devastation of the hurricane, Popkin had a new perspective of his work in USACE. “What we’re basically trying to do is protect and enhance the infrastructure of the United States,” Popkin said. “I Trevor Popkin, regional planning and environment division north chief. USACE St. Paul District courtesy photo realized after seeing the devastation of the hurricane that we need to make sure we keep taking care of our resources and appreciate what we have.”



Within his short time in the district, Popkin has already been impressed. “I think our teams in St. Louis, Rock Island and St. Paul all exemplify the values, ‘mission, value, people’. I’ve been impressed with everyone that I’ve met here,” he said.



When he isn’t working, Popkin likes to mountain bike, hike and camp. His wife, Bre, also works in the St. Paul District in the operations division. Together they have four-year-old twins, who are very excited to enjoy their first snowy Minnesota winter!