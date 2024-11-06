Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Trevor Popkin

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Trevor Popkin

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    A headshot of a man smiling. He is wearing a plaid collared shirt, a tie, and a blazer. Behind him is the American Flag and a flag featuring the Corps of Engineers castle logo

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 14:04
    Photo ID: 8742965
    VIRIN: 241106-O-A1415-1881
    Resolution: 4480x5600
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trevor Popkin, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Self-professed &lsquo;river rat&rsquo; makes way to district

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    St. Paul District
    Trevor Popkin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download