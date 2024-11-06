AFCEC Funded Vendor Provided Training

Courtesy Photo | Over the past 36 months, the Federal Wage System (FWS) Force Development Managers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Over the past 36 months, the Federal Wage System (FWS) Force Development Managers (FDMs) met with civilian supervisors and maintenance personnel from Civil Engineer (CE) operations flights across 39 installations. The team discussed Vendor Provided Training Program updates, new developmental opportunities, and specific installation challenges for FWS employees. Through FDM strategic communication efforts, FWS employees have an increased comprehension of available technical training opportunities and are taking advantage of them. see less | View Image Page

Over the past 36 months, the Federal Wage System (FWS) Force Development Managers (FDMs) met with civilian supervisors and maintenance personnel from Civil Engineer (CE) operations flights across 39 installations. The team discussed Vendor Provided Training Program updates, new developmental opportunities, and specific installation challenges for FWS employees. Through this collaborative forum, the FDMs learned that several bases had experienced increases in commercial service calls due to training shortfalls on emerging technologies. This key information substantiated Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) funded commercial training opportunities to close technology gaps, supporting Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC) Category Management initiatives. Pictured above are civilian airmen engineers attending electrical and power generation system, heating ventilation and air conditioning system, and heavy equipment training courses at Cummins®, Carrier®, Trane® and Caterpillar®, respectively. These industry leaders offer the best available training on their prospective equipment. Training courses were selected based on field data to best match the equipment and systems generally found at Department of Air Force installations. In most cases, the courses being utilized are the same training courses received by the local company representatives. Over time, civilian airmen engineers completing these training courses on emerging technologies, coupled with knowledge application, will ultimately reduce commercial service calls, saving both time and money across the civil engineering enterprise.



Through FDM strategic communication efforts, FWS employees have an increased comprehension of available technical training opportunities and are beginning to take advantage of them. Since the FDMs started their development roadshows, and specifically in fiscal year 2024, there has been a 32% increase in civilian attendance in mission ready technician and vendor provided training over previous years. In 2024, AFCEC purchased over one thousand vendor training slots with nearly 45% being utilized by civilian airmen engineers. The Vendor Provided Training Programs support the enhancement of career field technical competencies, ensuring full spectrum readiness at our power projection platforms, as communicated in the Department of Air Force Infrastructure Investment Strategy.