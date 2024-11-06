AFCEC Funded Vendor Provided Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Over the past 36 months, the Federal Wage System (FWS) Force Development Managers (FDMs) met with civilian supervisors and maintenance personnel from Civil Engineer (CE) operations flights across 39 installations. The team discussed Vendor Provided Training Program updates, new developmental opportunities, and specific installation challenges for FWS employees. Through FDM strategic communication efforts, FWS employees have an increased comprehension of available technical training opportunities and are taking advantage of them.