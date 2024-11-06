Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCEC Funded Vendor Provided Training

    AFCEC Funded Vendor Provided Training

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Over the past 36 months, the Federal Wage System (FWS) Force Development Managers (FDMs) met with civilian supervisors and maintenance personnel from Civil Engineer (CE) operations flights across 39 installations. The team discussed Vendor Provided Training Program updates, new developmental opportunities, and specific installation challenges for FWS employees. Through FDM strategic communication efforts, FWS employees have an increased comprehension of available technical training opportunities and are taking advantage of them.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCEC Funded Vendor Provided Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineer
    USAF
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC

