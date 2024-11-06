USS BILLINGS (LCS 15) SAILORS PARTICIPATE IN NAMESAKE VISIT

BILLINGS, MT (October 27, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Freedom-Variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Billings (LCS 15) visited their ship’s namesake city October 27 - November 3, 2024.



This year, Cmdr. Frank Lemene, Billings Executive Officer, Command Senior Chief Tony Ferretti, Lt. Colin Long, Lt.j.g Meagan Quispe, Chief Operations Specialist Cody Scott, Gunnersmate 1st Class Will Hartness, Engineman 1st Class Morgan Rogers, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Rachelle Lawson, Mineman 3rd Class Ahmad Brown, and Damage Controlman Fireman Say Siders represented their ship by visiting and engaging with the city of Billings, Montana. All 10 Sailors had the opportunity to speak at the local middle and high school, attend Boys and Girls clubs, tour the local fire station and police department, and support the small-town businesses that have continuously supported the ship throughout the years since her commissioning.



Highlighting the trip, the Rotary Club of Billings hosted a luncheon for the Sailors where they were able to develop a stronger bond with members of the community and establish a greater knowledge of their namesake. “It was an honor to be here, and I deeply appreciate the opportunity to connect with the Billings community.” said Command Senior Chief Tony Ferretti.



During the trip, Damage Controlman Fireman Say Siders was offered to spend the day and ride along with the fire department and observe the appreciation that the community had for their first responders.



“I found it meaningful to see the difference in expressions in patriotism between the heavily military oriented city that we have in Mayport, Fl., and one that has less of an active military presence.” said Damage Controlman Fireman Say Siders. “In Billings, the community warmly welcomed us and exemplified a deep respect for military personnel.”



Throughout the week, the Sailors were offered the opportunity to speak at the local schools and interact with the children of the community at the local Boys and Girls clubs.



Mineman 3rd Class Ahmad Brown said this was his favorite part of the visit. “The kids were amazing and speaking with them individually really showed how brilliant they are. I really wanted them to see how grateful we are to represent their community.”



The Sailors were given personal tours, led by Mayor Bill Cole, of the Billings Public Library and Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive site. While at the public library, the Sailors hosted a community meet and greet where they were given the opportunity to engage with the local citizens of Billings. At Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive site, Mayor Bill Cole took the Sailors around Swords Rimrock Park and provided them with historic information of a prominent figure in the city.



“I thoroughly enjoyed engaging with the residents of Billings, MT.” said Lt. Colin Long “The pride and commitment they show towards the crew and ship named after their city was very humbling to witness firsthand.”



On the last day of their visit, the Sailors traveled up to Red Lodge, where Mayor Bill Cole hosted the group, offering a glimpse of the charm and hospitality of Billings, Montana, while showcasing the breathtaking beauty of the surrounding mountains.



“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the people of Billings for the warm welcome you all have shown the Sailors and myself during our visit.” said Cmdr. Frank Lemene, USS Billings’ Executive Officer. “Your hospitality is a testament to the spirit of this great community, and the USS Billings looks forward to continuing our relationship that we have with the great city of Billings.”



USS Billings (LCS 15) commissioned on Aug. 3, 2019, and visiting her namesake city has become a tradition that our Sailors look forward to.



LCS class ships are built to address the evolving threats in coastal waters. With their lethal capabilities, adaptability, and focus on mission success, they play a crucial role in the U.S. Navy’s ability to not only show but maintain a strong military presence worldwide. USS Billings, like other ships in her class, is engineered from the keel up to be to be cost-effective while integrating new technologies such as advanced sensors and missile systems. The speed, resilience, and flexibility of the LCS makes it an indispensable asset, empowering our sailors to accomplish any objective in all environments.



USS Billings (LCS 15) is homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fl., and is assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron Two.

