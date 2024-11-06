Keystone Lake Office promotes sustainable recreation practices at family nature walk

Photo By Brannen Parrish | Nicole Baker, assistant lake manager, Keystone Lake Project Office, Tulsa District,...... read more read more Photo By Brannen Parrish | Nicole Baker, assistant lake manager, Keystone Lake Project Office, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks to a visitor about the first principle of sustainable outdoor recreation during a family nature walk at Brush Creek Campground November 2, 2024. The lake office hosted the event to promote outdoor recreation and sustainable outdoor recreation practices. see less | View Image Page

The Keystone Lake Project Office hosted a family nature walk, and sustainable outdoor education event at the Brush Creek Campground nature trail just downstream of Keystone Dam, Nov. 2.



Representatives from local and national outdoor education advocacy groups including Tulsa Parks Chandler Park Nature Center, Sutton Avian Research Center, Blue Thumb Stream Protection Program, the City of Sand Springs, ArtventuresOK, Tulsa Urban Wilderness and Leave No Trace participated to raise awareness about responsible and sustainable outdoor recreation practices visitors can take.



“It’s important for people who visit our parks and lands to understand that our individual actions do matter,” said Nicole Baker, Keystone Lake Assistant Manager, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “Spreading the knowledge about responsible recreation practices can help people understand why we have laws and regulations like Title 36.”



Title 36 of the Code of Federal Regulations governs the public use of water resources development projects that USACE manages.



According to Becca McGraw, an outdoor educator with Leave No Trace, more than 13 billion trips into the outdoors take place each year in the United States.



Education initiatives like Leave No Trace, challenge some commonly held ideas about sustainable recreation, said Becca McGraw.



“Even the type of trash people create can make a difference,” said Becca McGraw. “People think if they leave an apple core or banana peel it’s okay because those items will break down but that type of trash can bring animals to areas they shouldn’t be in and can increase the presence of insects that may not be beneficial.”

Leave No Trace, is a non-profit headquartered in Colorado. The organization promotes seven principles of minimum impact practices for those who visit the outdoors.



The principles are plan-ahead and prepare, travel and camp on durable surfaces, dispose of waster properly, leave what you find, minimize campfire impacts, respect wildlife, and be considerate of others.



Leave No Trace educators travel around the country in teams to raise awareness and promote sustainable practices to maximize responsible outdoor recreation and minimize potentially damaging impacts.



“We want the most amount of people enjoying outdoor recreation while making the least amount of impact to prevent litter, wildfires, water pollution and erosion,” said Luke McGraw.