Polish and American Troops Cross-Season Holiday Meals

Photo By Bryan Araujo | Polish Army officers select and serve themselves traditional American holiday foods during a Polish and American forces cross-training workshop at Bolesławiec, Poland, on Nov. 5, 2024. The collaborative event brought Polish and U.S. Army culinary teams together to share holiday dishes, fostering camaraderie and cultural exchange through a festive meal.

Bolesławiec, Poland — Polish Army personnel and U.S. soldiers stationed in Poland joined forces in the kitchen to celebrate Thanksgiving, creating a taste of home through shared culinary traditions on Nov. 6, 2024. Polish culinary experts and U.S. Army culinary specialists worked side-by-side in workshops, preparing classic holiday dishes and bridging cultural differences through food.



The workshops, organized by the Polish Army’s Inspectorate for Armed Forces Support in the Food Division and collaboration with the U.S. Army Garrison-Poland Logistics Readiness Center, are part of an effort to cross-train and foster camaraderie and comfort for U.S. troops stationed abroad.



Held semiannually, these workshops allow Polish and American teams to connect over shared culinary experiences. Polish cooks learn to recreate U.S. holiday classics, blending flavors from both countries to provide a warm, familiar experience.



The culinary collaboration included a Polish lunch featuring vegetable and kielbasa soup, assorted pierogi varieties, and beef rolls. Later in the afternoon, the team presented a holiday spread with American favorites like roast beef, honey-glazed ham, buttered corn, collard greens, and macaroni and cheese. Together, the hybrid Polish-American culinary team created a festive atmosphere, merging both cultures in a meal that honored the holiday spirit.