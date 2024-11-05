United Nations Command Deputy Commander visits Member States in Europe

PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA – Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, United Nations Command Deputy Commander, visited Italy and Belgium from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1 and met with military and government officials to strengthen the relationship with the member states and enhance cooperation.



In Italy, Macaulay met with Rear Adm. Gianfranco Annunziata, Division Chief of Strategic Direction and Military Cooperation Division, Brig. Gen. Danilo Morando, Director of the Centre for Defense Higher Studies. Macaulay also visited the Ministry of Defense, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs counterparts in both Italy and Belgium.



Throughout the meetings with key officials, Macaulay expressed the Command’s appreciation for the member states’ continued support to UNC and facilitated discussions of fostering strengthened international cooperation and growing contributions to UNC.



While in Italy, Macaulay delivered a presentation at the Centre for Defense Higher Studies on UNC’s role and importance in the region, Oct. 28. Macaulay also emphasized the values of the member states’ continued commitments to UNC, collectively adapting to evolving security challenges in the region to ensure peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.



Arriving in Belgium, Macaulay participated in a commemoration ceremony and wreath laying at the National Monument in Brussels, Oct. 30, to honor the sacrifice of Belgium, Luxembourg, and Republic of Korea members of the Belgian Volunteer Corps for Korea. He also met with Belgian Korean War veterans at the ceremony and shared his appreciation and respect to the veterans.



On the same day, Macaulay also met with Belgian Defense Staff and shared his appreciation for Belgium’s ongoing contributions to the UNC and introduced further growth opportunities.



“United Nations Command recognizes Belgium and Italy’s historic contributions during the Korean War and their active and growing participation in the headquarters, exercises, and training. These welcomed efforts contribute to enforcing and maintaining the Armistice and maintaining peace and security in the region and on the Korean Peninsula,” said Macaulay.



“We are delighted to visit two of UNC’s member states to share our appreciation for their continued support and commitments to United Nations Command in our efforts to uphold and maintain the Armistice.”



On Oct. 31, Macaulay visited the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to further discuss opportunities with UNC and to gain a better understanding of Belgium’s current challenges and priorities. Macaulay also spoke to a group of UNC member state embassy defense attachés and political staff in Belgium to further enhance their understanding of UNC and provide a perspective of the current security challenges on the Korean Peninsula.



United Nations Command is a multinational military force that provides the Republic of Korea both allies and international support. United Nations Command is committed to enhance peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula through upholding the Armistice Agreement and fostering a strong member state coalition.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2024 Date Posted: 11.06.2024 03:16 Story ID: 484722 Location: ROME, IT Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United Nations Command Deputy Commander visits Member States in Europe, by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.