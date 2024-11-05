Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United Nations Command Deputy Commander visits Member States in Europe [Image 3 of 3]

    United Nations Command Deputy Commander visits Member States in Europe

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Inkyeong Yun 

    United Nations Command

    Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, Deputy Commander of United Nations Command (right) shakes hands with a Korean War veteran (left) at the National Monument in Brussels, Oct. 30. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 03:30
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE
