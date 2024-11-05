Beaming With Pride!

Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos | Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. Jay Heitink,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos | Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. Jay Heitink, left, and MCAS Cherry Point Commanding Officer Col. Brendan Burks, sign the final steel beam for the topping out ceremony for Project P197, an aircraft maintenance hangar and parking garage, at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 4, 2024. Once complete, the hangers will be capable of housing two fully operational F-35 Lightning II squadrons. This hanger is only one of many steps being taken to transform MCAS Cherry Point into the premier hub of the Joint Strike Fighter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos) see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic and Walsh Group leaders participated in a topping out ceremony and catered luncheon to mark and celebrate the completion of the internal framework of Project P197, an F-35 Lightning II aircraft maintenance hangar and parking garage at MCAS Cherry Point, Nov. 4, 2024.



With the emplacement of the last beam finalizing the internal framework, the project will be about halfway complete. The topping out milestone puts the project on course to be delivered by the summer of 2026. Once complete, the project will materialize a 587,051-square-foot structure, capable of housing two fully operational squadrons to allocate room for them being activated at the air station. This is only one of many steps being taken to transform MCAS Cherry Point into the premier hub of the Joint Strike Fighter.



The overall completion of the project will mark all joint strike fighter-related construction approximately two-thirds of the way complete at the installation.