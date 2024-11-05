Beaming With Pride!

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic and Walsh Group leaders participated in a topping out ceremony and catered luncheon to mark and celebrate the completion of the internal framework of Project P197, an F-35 Lightning II aircraft maintenance hangar and parking garage at MCAS Cherry Point, Nov. 4, 2024.
With the emplacement of the last beam finalizing the internal framework, the project will be about halfway complete. The topping out milestone puts the project on course to be delivered by the summer of 2026. Once complete, the project will materialize a 587,051-square-foot structure, capable of housing two fully operational squadrons to allocate room for them being activated at the air station. This is only one of many steps being taken to transform MCAS Cherry Point into the premier hub of the Joint Strike Fighter.
The overall completion of the project will mark all joint strike fighter-related construction approximately two-thirds of the way complete at the installation.
11.04.2024
11.05.2024
484696
CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
