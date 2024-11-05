Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beaming With Pride!

    Beaming With Pride!

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos | Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. Jay Heitink,...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Story by Chrystal Smith 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic and Walsh Group leaders participated in a topping out ceremony and catered luncheon to mark and celebrate the completion of the internal framework of Project P197, an F-35 Lightning II aircraft maintenance hangar and parking garage at MCAS Cherry Point, Nov. 4, 2024.

    With the emplacement of the last beam finalizing the internal framework, the project will be about halfway complete. The topping out milestone puts the project on course to be delivered by the summer of 2026. Once complete, the project will materialize a 587,051-square-foot structure, capable of housing two fully operational squadrons to allocate room for them being activated at the air station. This is only one of many steps being taken to transform MCAS Cherry Point into the premier hub of the Joint Strike Fighter.

    The overall completion of the project will mark all joint strike fighter-related construction approximately two-thirds of the way complete at the installation.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 15:20
    Story ID: 484696
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beaming With Pride!, by Chrystal Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Beaming With Pride!
    Beaming With Pride!
    Beaming With Pride!
    Beaming With Pride!
    Beaming With Pride!
    Beaming With Pride!
    Beaming With Pride!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ToppingOutCeremony #MCASCP #Construction #WalshGroup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download