Beaming With Pride!

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    The final beam, graffitied with autographs and comments, and a Walsh Group promotional banner is photographed during a topping out ceremony and luncheon event for Project P197, an aircraft maintenance hangar and parking garage, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 4, 2024. Once complete, the hangers will be capable of housing two fully operational F-35 Lightning II squadrons. This hanger is only one of many steps being taken to transform MCAS Cherry Point into the premier hub of the Joint Strike Fighter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 15:31
    Photo ID: 8738961
    VIRIN: 241104-M-XP317-1225
    Resolution: 2931x1191
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
