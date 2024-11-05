Beaming With Pride!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The final beam, graffitied with autographs and comments, and a Walsh Group promotional banner is photographed during a topping out ceremony and luncheon event for Project P197, an aircraft maintenance hangar and parking garage, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 4, 2024. Once complete, the hangers will be capable of housing two fully operational F-35 Lightning II squadrons. This hanger is only one of many steps being taken to transform MCAS Cherry Point into the premier hub of the Joint Strike Fighter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)