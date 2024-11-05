106th Rescue Wing Change of Command

Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, N.Y. – Colonel Jeffrey D. Cannet assumed command of the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing during a ceremony at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.



Cannet, a Mastic Beach resident, assumed command from Colonel Shawn P. Fitzgerald, a Cutchogue resident, who has led the wing since 2020.



Major General Michael W. Bank, the commander of the New York Air National Guard, praised Cannet as an outstanding leader.



“You have demonstrated your ability through your experience in command at the squadron and group level,” Bank said.



“You are ready to meet the leadership challenges and guide this wing into the future. You are the right officer, at the right time, for this command and I look forward to working with you and your team.,” he added.



In his remarks, Cannet said he planned to continue Fitzgerald’s emphasis on mission focus and collaboration by wing members.



“Together, we will continue with this wing’s honorable tradition of saving lives… We will commit ourselves to bring the full spectrum of our collective talents together to ensure our cherished motto, ‘That others may live,’" he said.



Cannet also thanked his wife Sherry and their children Anthony, Alexis, and AJ for their constant support.



“I would like to take this opportunity to recognize the support of my family and the sacrifices they have made which allowed me to be here today,” he said. “You guys keep me grounded and young, and I could not do this without you.”



In his remarks, Bank praised Fitzgerald for his leadership of the wing since 2020.



“Under your leadership you have set the standard for excellence in Airmen safety, manpower, and readiness priorities that we set to ensure we are capable of serving the nation, state, and communities in which we live,” Bank said.



“My heartfelt thanks to you and for the support given by your entire family to ensure that on someone’s worst day, you and this wing were there,” he added.



As he relinquished command, Fitzgerald thanked the Airmen he led.



“You all have lived out the Air Force core values, and it is shown in your performance of this wing,” he said. “Through your efforts, the 106th is number six out of the 90 in the Air National Guard in total in-strength and third in total flying hour execution. We are the only wing in the top six in both categories,” Fitzgerald said.



“Thank you for giving me the privilege of watching you prepare, train, and execute our mission. I had the honor, and the best seat in the house, of being a part of it and it truly was special.,” Fitzgerald added.



Cannet enlisted in the Air Force in 1993, serving as an F-15C/D aircraft maintenance technician, with the 12th Fighter Squadron, 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base, Japan.



He transitioned to the Air National Guard in 2000, serving as a combat search and rescue flight engineer on the HC-130 search and rescue aircraft.



Cannet received his officer commission in 2004 through the Academy of Military Science at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, earning the Distinguished Graduate award. He attended Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, in 2005 and 2006, he graduated from the C-130 Pilot Initial Qualification Course.



Since joining the 106th, Cannet has served as the 106th’s 102nd Rescue Squadron’s Training Manager, the 106th’s Command Post Officer, Wing Anti-Terrorism Officer, the 102nd’s Assistant Director of Operations, HC-130 Weapons and Tactics Officer, the 102nd’s Director of Operations, 102nd Squadron Commander, and the Commander of the 106th Operations Group.



Fitzgerald transferred from the Army to the Air National Guard in 2006 to serve as a Combat Rescue Officer at the 106th and is retiring after 28-years of dedicated service.



The 106th Rescue Wing, based at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York, operates and maintains the HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft, and the HH-60W Jolly Green II search and rescue helicopter. The 106th Rescue Wing is home to a special warfare squadron with pararescuemen and combat rescue officers, specializing in rescue and recovery, and deploys for domestic and overseas operations.

