Womack’s Health Coach Gameplans for the Win

FORT LIBERTY, NC— “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” Perhaps nothing else embodies the spirit of that famous Chinese proverb more definitively than the role of a health and well-being coach in someone’s life. Dr. Heather Rhodes-Pope, Womack Army Medical Center Clinical Pharmacist and Health Coach, says everyone’s health journey is unique and there is no one-size-fits-all roadmap.



“So often, I like to share with individuals that what may seem like an iceberg, changing your entire lifestyle can be broken down to tangible, small wins,” said Rhodes-Pope. “Don’t try to attack the iceberg all at once.”



“What we can do is take a step back, look at just the next one to two weeks to make a forward positive change so that we can create some sustainable, healthy, long-lasting behavior changes,” she added.



Health coaches work alongside individuals to enhance well-being through positive, lasting changes. Successful health coaches bring an open, non-judgmental attitude to every interaction, focusing on an individual’s strengths and use past experiences as learning opportunities. In essence, coaches provide support for the long run, helping you build sustainable habits for improved well-being.



Rhodes-Pope says weight loss is, by far, the most popular goal among her clients. “A lot of times people come to me and that's what they want,” she said. “They want to lose five, ten or even more pounds and the question is where do they start?”



Rhodes-Pope assists clients to dig deeper and find out the possible foundational challenges, such as lack of sleep, that limit their progress. “We have conversations, collaborate on their vision and discuss their health as well as life values.”



Scientific evidence supports lifestyle management to manage and even reverse common chronic diseases. Health coaches serve as a catalyst in this process. Through lifestyle medicine, they work with patients to address root causes of health concerns and to establish actionable goals.



Chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and obesity are on the rise, affecting millions of lives across the country. Health coaching offers a solution that isn’t just about medication or quick fixes. Instead, it’s about lifestyle change—working with a supportive guide to build habits that improve health and well-being. “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”



For help beginning your new health journey, call 910-643-2513 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Rhodes-Pope. Appointments available for Tricare-eligible patients ages 18 and over with on-post primary care providers.

