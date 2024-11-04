Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Womack’s Health Coach Gameplans for the Win

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Womack’s Health Coach Gameplans for the Win

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Dan Grubb 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Dr. Heather Rhodes-Pope, Pharmacist and Wellness Coach at Womack Army Medical Center teaches a nutrition class at the hospital on October 30, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 14:38
    Photo ID: 8735741
    VIRIN: 241030-D-TK676-4578
    Resolution: 5091x2871
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Womack’s Health Coach Gameplans for the Win, by Dan Grubb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Womack&rsquo;s Health Coach Gameplans for the Win

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    health
    wellness
    coach
    womack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download