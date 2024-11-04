USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) Conducts Change of Command

SAN DIEGO -- Cmdr. Steven Gonzalez was relieved by Cmdr. Linzy Lewis as commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) during a change of command ceremony held at Naval Base San Diego, Nov. 1, 2024. Capt. Douglas Meagher, Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1, was the presiding officer and guest speaker at the ceremony.



During Gonzalez’s time in command, he established a culture of excellence and warfighting proficiency as he led the crew through the ship’s initial basic training and advanced phase training. He orchestrated his crew's preparation and certifications showcasing their navigation, seamanship, and execution ship-handling of several skills complex along with multi-threat scenarios the Littoral Training Facility. Additionally, the crew safely navigated more than 1,000 nautical miles and completed 10 restricted water transits under Gonzalez’s leadership.



“I am honored and very grateful to be part of this tremendous milestone for Cmdr. Gonzalez,” said Lewis. “The crew is in their final stages of deployment certifications and I am fortunate to join this team and sail through our remaining certifications and ultimately on deployment.”



During the ceremony, Gonzalez was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his superior accomplishments. Gonzalez will be reporting to Navy Personnel Command for his next tour of duty.



“To the Santa Barbara crew, you have enjoyed outstanding leadership in Cmdr. Gonzalez during his tenure in command,” said Meagher. “He has led you through over a thousand miles of safe water, with a motto of the gold standard, and a philosophy of excellence to each other.”



Gonzalez is a native of Miami, FL and enlisted in the Navy in 1996 as an Electronic Technician. In 2005, he was commissioned through the Seaman to Admiral 21 program. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Old Dominion University, a Master of Public Administration from Northeastern University Boston, MA, a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College Newport, RI and is a graduate of the Joint and Combined Warfighting School (JCWS) JPME-II.



Santa Barbara is homeported in San Diego as a part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.



For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/.

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2024 Date Posted: 11.04.2024 15:19 Story ID: 484594 Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) Conducts Change of Command, by PO1 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.