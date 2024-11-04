21st MDG Master Sergeant selected for commissioning through SLECP

On Oct. 17, 2024, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Osten, 21st Medical Group Operational Support Team flight chief, was selected for commissioning as a Public Affairs Officer through the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program.



SLECP allows designated Department of the Air Force senior leaders, from the Secretary of the Air Force to the Major Commands, to directly select exceptionally performing, highly talented enlisted Airmen and Guardians for commissioning through Officer Training School. For fiscal year 2025, there were 28 total selections, with Osten’s submission being selected by Melissa G. Dalton, the Under Secretary of the Air Force.



Osten worked for 13 years as a mental health technician and noted that his experiences in clinical, operational and joint-service environments were instrumental in shaping him into a leader capable of mentoring others.



“These different roles and the multitude of challenging opportunities and responsibilities truly helped develop my confidence, teamwork skills, and decision-making abilities, shaping me into who I am today, both at work and in my personal life,” Osten said.



His journey to commissioning stems from a desire to make a meaningful impact on the lives of others.



“As a senior noncommissioned officer, I have the opportunity to help change people’s lives and support them in their careers,” said Osten.



Osten has been inspired by the support he received from previous commanders throughout his career.



“During the last few years of my own career, I have had two commanders assist me in ways that allowed me to overcome barriers and progress in my career to my fullest potential,” Osten said. “I applied for SLECP to pay it forward so others could have my support to achieve their goals in and out of uniform.”



Osten spoke to how the Air Force contributed to his growth as a leader and how commissioning represents a transition into a higher level of responsibility.



“The Air Force has provided me numerous opportunities to step out of my comfort zone that were essential in fostering personal and professional growth,” Osten said. “Mostly, I look forward to continuing to make a meaningful impact and serving alongside people who have dedicated their time and effort to the protection of their country.”



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Elaina Wild, Osten’s former commander at the 21st Medical Squadron, said his unwavering dedication to both the mission and his fellow Airmen made him an ideal candidate for commissioning.



“He showed stellar initiative, ingenuity, personal responsibility and a true commitment to improving both himself, his Airmen and his mission,” Wild said. “I am not surprised at all that he was selected.”



U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean Batzer, Osten’s current supervisor and 21st MDG Operational Support Team flight commander, also praised Osten’s exceptional performance.



“Michael has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, communication skills, and an unwavering commitment to serving our country,” Batzer said. “He is unequivocally the finest Airman I have had the pleasure of serving with.”



Outside of his military duties, Osten enjoys carpentry, downhill mountain biking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and five children.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2024 Date Posted: 11.04.2024 12:00 Story ID: 484592 Location: COLORADO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st MDG Master Sergeant selected for commissioning through SLECP, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.