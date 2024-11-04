Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st MDG Master Sergeant selected for commissioning through SLECP

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Osten, 21st Medical Group Operational Support Team flight chief, stands in front of an award display at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 30, 2024. Osten worked for 13 years as a mental health technician before being selected to commission as a Public Affairs officer through the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)

    This work, 21st MDG Master Sergeant selected for commissioning through SLECP, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Commissioning
    SLECP
    Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program
    21 MDG
    SBD 1

