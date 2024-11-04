21st MDG Master Sergeant selected for commissioning through SLECP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Osten, 21st Medical Group Operational Support Team flight chief, stands in front of an award display at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 30, 2024. Osten worked for 13 years as a mental health technician before being selected to commission as a Public Affairs officer through the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)