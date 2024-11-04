Region East COC

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Navy Recruiting Region East held a change of command ceremony on November 1, 2024. Capt. Jon Rigby was relieved by Capt. Patrick Copeland as the new Commodore for Navy Recruiting Region East.



Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command was the presiding officer and held the outbound captain in high regard.



“He empowered regional leaders to develop and prepare our future Sailors,” said Waters. “This had a profound effect, not only increasing readiness of our recruits but also significantly improving retention.”



Rigby’s leadership played an integral part in the recruiting mission and played a critical role in guiding both his region and NRC to successfully meet their recruiting goals for fiscal year 2024. Under Rigby’s command, more than 23,000 new Sailors were recruited and accessioned into the Navy.



“Today is a bittersweet day for me,” said Rigby. “I’ll be leaving one of the best jobs I’ve ever had in my career as well as transitioning out of the Navy.”



During his remarks onstage, Rigby spoke to Region East staff and thanked them for being an incredible team.



“I could not have handpicked a better team,” said Rigby. “I appreciate each and every one of you, and feel that we were more family than co-workers. I will miss you all and I hope for the best for you.”



Rigby graduated from Texas Tech University in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry and was commissioned after attending officer candidate school in 1999. He has served at sea as communications and electrical officer in USS De Wert (FFG-45). He then followed tour serving on USS Black Hawk (MHC-58), USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), ATGLANT, USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) and as executive officer and commanding officer of USS Harpers Ferry (LSD-49). His shore tours include attending Naval Post Graduate School, Naval Operational Support Center, COMNAVSURFPAC, the Naval war College and NSF Deveselu.



“He’s the kind of leader who’s all boots and no bluster,” said Waters. “He walks the walk and lets his actions do the talking. But more than anything, we’ll remember his ability to bring humor and warmth to even the most intense situations.”



Waters also addressed Copeland’s succession of Rigby and acknowledged his previous contributions to Region East.



“We are excited to welcome Capt. Patrick Copeland into his new role,” said Waters. “He has shown incredible leadership as deputy commander, having overseen the build-up of facilities and personnel across Region East and working tirelessly to revamp the medical process.”

While addressing the transition of command, Copeland offered thanks to Rigby and emphasized his commitment to recruiting nation’s success.



“I promise to do my one hundred percent best to take care of my Sailors and help all of recruiting nation meet their goals,” said Copeland. “I look forward to rolling up our sleeves and continuing to honor the foundation that Captain Rigby has laid out for us.”



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



