Tri-Border Town Hall - Brunssum

Updates:



The FY25 holiday observance memo has been signed and released for US specific holidays; service members assigned to USAG Benelux are covered under this memo.



Save the date (Brunssum): December 2nd and 3rd there is a Christmas Tree lighting and party, more information to follow.



In January 2025, two new Coast Guard recruiters will be arriving in the area.



There is a new Military Family Life Counselor scheduled to arrive before the end of the year for Brunssum. In the meantime, the Geilenkirchen Military Family Readiness Center provides services to adults and children (with parent supervision).



Reminder about physical security

Since we turned back the clocks and it’s getting darker earlier, please dim your lights as you approach the gate.



Here are the deadlines to mail packages to your friends and family back in the states for the holidays:

25 November: Ground Advantage packages

9 December: Priority parcels and First-Class letters

16 December: Express mail

If you use click n ship to mail your packages, make sure you get the package to the post office within three days or you will need to recreate the label.



Flu shot dates:

Dülmen: November 18th from 1300-1800 in building 58

Walk-in flu shots available at the clinic on Geilenkirchen



The American Legion Margraten Post NL01 is hosting an essay contest from November 1st – 8th and an oratorical contest for students to win thousands in cash. Contact Mr. Dennis Owens for more information; vcalowens@gmail.com



Voting Information

For those mailing in ballots, ACS can help print out the label and help determine your district using FVAP.gov. U.S. military members and DOD civilians stationed overseas can utilize an express mail upgrade for no charge when mailing the ballots. Purchase your envelope and have your label completed prior to arriving at the post office to mail it. The post office cannot assist envelopes for ballots.



DEERS RAPIDS Location

For clarification, all DEERS RAPIDS locations can assist anyone eligible for a CAC, regardless of branch of service.

Casualty Assistance



If anything happens to a service member, DOD civilian (GS, NAF, Contractor) or retiree overseas, there are two casualty managers in the Benelux area, Mr. Christopher Snuggs and Ms. Sauntavia Parker. They will be able to provide resources and assistance for family members.



Audience Q&A



Why is there only one restaurant on JFC Brunssum?

It comes down to population size. We have to discuss with AAFES and the vendors to see what the possibilities are, but it’s basically dependent on the population size that we have here.



Recently, there were community events cancelled due to security concerns. Can you explain more about why this happened?

For Geilenkirchen, we can’t discuss specific security threats in this forum but the installation commander Brig. Gen. Thompson cares about every community event and values force protection. She makes decisions real-time based upon the event and the conditions. We might say no to events because we need to take real-time force protection concerns into account. The same thing applies to Brunssum.



Schinnen used to have a fantastic playground located by the commissary and mail room and it was very well used. Can we get something like this for the Brunssum mall area?

Good news, we did a project review for 2025, and a playground was in the top ten projects. We are planning to build a new playground near the commissary.



Is it possible to open the pedestrian gate near the JFC Brunssum swimming pool for 30-60 minutes after school? This would help children who are walking to and from the youth center avoid car traffic.

Hopefully this will be possible. We can’t make any promises, but we will look into it.



Children are permitted to use the HUB gym during operating hours with adult supervision. Is it possible to allow the same rules for after-hours access?

MWA will look into that regulation to see if it is possible.



JFCBS MWA provides services, but they must charge fees to cover costs. Can MWR provide funds to JFCBS MWA, like they do for SHAPE, to prevent the need for fees?

No, the situation at SHAPE is different than JFC Brunssum. SHAPE has garrison personnel working there so that is why SHAPE receives funds from MWR.



Why does MWR charge for Trunk or Treat? Instead of charging families, could they ask for sponsorship next year from organizations?

There are regulations to accepting donations from organizations. MWR charges to offset the cost of the provided candy and does not make money off the event but sponsorship can be discussed.



The JFC Brunssum theater typically only plays new released movies once or twice a month and participants must register or must schedule a booking online. Is it possible for the JFC Brunssum theater to have a schedule that resembles the Exchange Reel Time Theaters throughout Europe?

This is the same program throughout Europe, and they are managed based on staffing.



Additional updates to these questions and concerns will be addressed at the next Town Hall in February. To stay up to date on the next location and time, check our website or connect with us on Facebook, Linkedin and Instagram.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2024 Date Posted: 11.04.2024 04:19 Story ID: 484572 Location: NL Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tri-Border Town Hall - Brunssum, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.