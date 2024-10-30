Date Taken: 11.04.2024 Date Posted: 11.04.2024 04:17 Photo ID: 8734447 VIRIN: 241104-A-HE813-3850 Resolution: 6880x5504 Size: 10.79 MB Location: NL

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Tri-Border Town Hall Brunssum, by Sandra Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.