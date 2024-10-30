From Alcohol to Accountability | Cpl Gavin Martinez

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa, Japan – He was done with everyone. He convinced himself the world was against him, which fueled his anger each day. Endless nights of hate and alcohol consumed his mind as he couldn’t understand why this was happening to him. His lies gave his family the impression that he was doing well. According to Martinez, he wasn’t the problem, the environment was.



“I had said to myself that I would become the alcoholic everyone made me out to be by just drinking more and more.”



Before joining the Marine Corps, Cpl. Gavin Martinez had never consumed alcohol. That all changed after he checked into his occupational specialty training. He fell into a routine of drinking heavily every weekend, pushing himself to the point of blacking out. After 40 days of training, he received orders for his first duty station assignment: Marine Corps Installations Pacific Brig, Okinawa, Japan.



“I was a little bit nervous and excited at the same time,” said Martinez, a native of New Jersey. “I was a little worried and was getting homesick. I also had a girlfriend at the time, so I didn't want to leave home and I wanted to stay relatively close, but then things fell apart coming out here.”



Martinez said despite wanting to go overseas for his first duty station, he was still reluctant. He would’ve never voluntarily gone overseas.



Just days before his flight to Japan, he was blindsided by a painful breakup. Heartbroken and upset, he arrived in Okinawa, where the unfamiliar surroundings only deepened his sense of loneliness. Sadness and homesickness swept over him, and in his attempt to escape, he turned increasingly to alcohol. Each weekend, he wandered the busy streets of Okinawa, drawn into the late-night scene, drinking heavily and getting into physical altercations—all in an attempt to blend in with the 'cool kids.’



“People liked me when I was drunk, so it was easier to go out, make friends when I was drunk and then carry that on through work. It just kind of helped me deal with being away from home for the first time since leaving high school,” explained Martinez.



One night in September of 2023, Martinez and his friends stayed out drinking until dawn, caught in the excitement. Drink after drink, they kept pushing themselves to out drink one another. Despite knowing he had to work in a few hours, Martinez kept drinking, until he saw the sun slowly started to peek over the horizon.



“I didn't want to let him [his friend] down. I wanted to pull through and show them that I could be an NCO too and hang out with them,” said Martinez.





Still under the lingering effects of the previous night’s drinking, he reported for his shift at the Brig. His first task was to check out a government vehicle, which meant stopping by the Provost Marshal’s Office. Following standard procedure, he took a breathalyzer test. He looked at the machine with trepidation as he blew into it.



BEEP. BEEP. BEEP.

He hadn’t given himself enough time before work.

He was referred to the Substance Abuse Coordination Office and handed a strict no-drinking order. The following months were a blur of speaking with counselors and calling family for countless hours, trying to find the root of the problem.



“Talks with my family helped me realize that I had a problem of falling into peer pressure and doing things to please others,” Martinez said. “I wanted my parents to say ‘this is my son’ and wanted my family name to be remembered for the resilience to fight back even when times get tough.”



After many conversations, he said he realized he had a problem. Despite his commitment to staying sober, any situation where alcohol was involved was immediately seen as a sign of relapse, even if he was doing the right thing.



Martinez said he was not recommended for promotions and courses due to the alcohol related incident, and felt as if this one moment would dictate the rest of his career.



“I kind of felt like trash,” said Martinez. “They say, ‘oh, it'll eventually go away,’ but I've seen time and time again, they [incidents] still get brought up and still get held against me.”



Four months later, while on Corporals Course, he was summoned to the Bravo Company office. He already knew what it was for. In front of him on the desk, positioned neatly was his 6105, a formal reprimand, for the alcohol related incident. Signing it, he knew he needed to be better.



“I was like well, I got to figure out how I'm going to bounce back. And the moment class first sergeant opened up, I was like, well let's show them that I can still lead.”



Through grit and perseverance, and with the mind to show that he can still be a great Marine, he held the billet of class first sergeant and was recognized for Corporals Course 1-24 during graduation.



Once he heard of a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program instructor course opening up, he jumped on the chance to prove himself further. He submitted his package despite his doubts and the lingering worry of rejection due to his past mistake. Through the help of his chain of command, his package was approved.



“Having others still realize my potential and not want to ruin my entire career helped me get in check because I didn’t want to let others down.”



He now spends most of his off-time assisting MCMAP instructors with their courses and as well as volunteering as a youth sports coach for basketball. He uses these activities as alternatives for drinking.



“No one's going to fight for a Marine that's not doing anything to better themselves, on or off duty, " advised Martinez. He encourages others to pursue positive hobbies.



Recently, Martinez volunteered to be the lead instructor for Lance Corporal Seminar where he mentored and guided 38 lance corporals.



Since the incident in September that once threatened his career, Cpl. Gavin Martinez has transformed his life, emerging as a dedicated leader within the Marine Corps and his community. Through his roles as a youth basketball coach and MCMAP instructor, he has redirected his energy toward positively impacting others. His journey from setback to resilience shows how determination can transform mistakes into opportunities for growth.



If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Substance Assessment Program Coordinator at Building 494, Camp Foster, or the MCCS Substance Assessment and Counseling Center at Building 440, Camp Foster.

