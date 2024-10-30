USS KEARSARGE (LHD 3) Sailors Visit their Namesake Veterans Day Weekend

NORFOLK, Va. - Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) are planning to visit Warner, New Hampshire to climb Mount Kearsarge, the ship’s namesake, Nov. 8-12, along with participating in other community engagement events with the locals.



The connection between USS Kearsarge and Mount Kearsarge extends back to the American Civil war when a sloop-of-war, the first ship named USS Kearsarge, was commissioned to hunt down Confederate raiders.



This is the 6th visit from USS Kearsarge to the mountain. The purpose of this visit is to help Sailors understand their ship’s history and build relationships with the communities they vow to protect.



Kearsarge is currently undergoing an extensive overhaul period to improve its ability to support its joint U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps mission.



To learn more about the namesake visit and USS Kearsarge visit their facebook page at facebook.com/Kearsarge/.

