Soldiers for Life: Lyster hosts annual Fort Novosel Retiree Health Fair

Lyster Army Health Clinic opened the hangar doors at Yano Hall to welcome Retired Soldiers for Life and their families to the annual Fort Novosel Retiree Health Fair during Retiree Appreciation Day events on Friday, October 25. Over 245 retirees took advantage of the health and wellness activities, and booth displays.



Retired Soldiers and family members were able to visit educational booths to talk with medical professionals, get blood pressure checks, receive their flu shots, and learn about health and wellness programs to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The Commissary and Exchange also offered information on upcoming specials and holiday shopping. Participants had the opportunity to visit over 45 booths at the event, including exhibits from several off-post agencies and businesses that participated in the health fair to show their support of military retirees and highlight their services provided in the local community. Participants also had the opportunity to win door prizes and enjoy light refreshments provided by Fort Novosel Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR).



Lt. Col. Jodi Brown, Fort Novosel Department of Public Health, Chief, and event organizer stated, “This event underscores the clinic’s commitment to supporting health and well-being of those who have served their nation. We hold the retiree health fair every year because our retirees have dedicated their lives to the military, and this is a small way that we can give back to them. Our retirees are a huge part of our community, and we love seeing and interacting with them. Plus, it provides a terrific opportunity to share our Lyster and community resources with them!” She went on to add over 80 beneficiaries took advantage of getting their flu vaccination at the health fair.

Lyster Army Health Clinic staff were onsite to educate patrons on their services and programs, including physical therapy, nutrition, preventative medicine, behavioral health, and pharmacy to name a few of the booths participants could visit during the event. In addition to health screenings, various specialists were on hand to offer guidance on a range of topics, from nutrition and exercise to mental health resources. Informational booths provided materials on services available to retirees, including veteran benefits and local healthcare resources.



Joel Williams, Medical Readiness Coordinator, with the Managed Care Department at Lyster, has been participating at the health fair for the last nine years. “I love meeting and assisting beneficiaries with their health care needs.” He went on the explain the importance this fair means to local community, "Retired Soldiers for Life and their families are valued members of the military community. This event lets our beneficiaries know we are there for them, and we’re here to assist them any way we can."

The fair also served as a platform for fostering community among retirees, allowing them to connect with each other and catch up with friends. Many attendees expressed gratitude for the support and resources available to them, emphasizing the importance of staying informed about health issues as they age.



Looking ahead, Lyster plans to continue hosting health fairs and other initiatives aimed at improving the health and wellness of retirees. Feedback from attendees will help shape future events, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of the community. “Each year, we have a survey for participants to complete at the event. This is a valuable tool in our arsenal to ensure we’re on target for what our local community wants to see at events like this. We added more veterans’ resources booths because our retirees asked for that. We always want to know what our community needs so we can deliver,” continued Brown.



Events like the retiree health fair exemplifies Lyster Army Health Clinic’s ongoing commitment to care for those who have served, ensuring they have access to the support and resources necessary for a healthy future.



The health fair is an annual event, and always held on the last Friday in October in conjunction with the Fort Novosel Retiree Appreciation Day. For more information on services provided by Lyster Army Health Clinic, visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/.