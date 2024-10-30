Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lyster hosts annual Fort Novosel Retiree Health Fair

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Army Health Clinic conducted the annual Fort Novosel Retiree Health Fair on October 25 at Yano Hall. Joel Williams and Elizabeth Guernsey with the Managed Care Department at Lyster, spoke with participants about the services and resources to manage their referrals and appointments. Over 245 retirees took advantage of the health and wellness activities, and booth displays.

