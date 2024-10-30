Lyster hosts annual Fort Novosel Retiree Health Fair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lyster Army Health Clinic conducted the annual Fort Novosel Retiree Health Fair on October 25 at Yano Hall. Joel Williams and Elizabeth Guernsey with the Managed Care Department at Lyster, spoke with participants about the services and resources to manage their referrals and appointments. Over 245 retirees took advantage of the health and wellness activities, and booth displays.