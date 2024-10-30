A Legacy of Excellence at NSA Hampton Roads

As Chief Petty Officer Steve Mafort prepares to retire after 20 years of dedicated service, we reflect on his remarkable tenure at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads from June 2021 to October 2024. His leadership as First Lieutenant Leading Chief Petty Officer has left an indelible mark on the command and the lives of those he mentored.

During his time at NSA Hampton Roads, CPO Mafort was instrumental in the professional development of 75 sailors, fostering growth that resulted in one Junior Sailor of the Year award and 14 advancements. His commitment to nurturing talent exemplified his belief in the importance of leadership and mentorship within the Navy.

CPO Mafort also spearheaded 150 self-help projects that enhanced the installation's operational environment. His efforts included the clearing of over 600 feet of overgrown vegetation along the security perimeter and the painting of 600 parking spaces, showcasing his dedication to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for all personnel.

Beyond his tangible contributions to the installation, CPO Mafort played a pivotal role in the ceremonial traditions of the Navy. He coordinated the Command Color Guard, overseeing 13 retirements, two change of command ceremonies, and four special events, ensuring that each occasion was executed with the utmost professionalism and respect.

CPO Mafort's exemplary service is a testament to his unwavering devotion to duty and the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service. As he embarks on the next chapter of his life, his legacy at NSA Hampton Roads will continue to inspire future generations of sailors. Thank you, Chief Petty Officer Mafort, for your 20 years of loyal service and for the lasting impact you have made on your command and country.

Fair winds and following seas!

