U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa and Expeditionary Medical Facility Bravo are Rendering Assistance

Camp Foster, Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Bravo Okinawa, Japan, 29 October 2024. In November 2021, BUMED adopted the “Charlie Mike” signal flags to convey our posture of “Rendering Assistance” to our warfighters. These flags convey that we are keeping our warfighters in the fight and ensuring they are operationally ready for that next mission. In Semaphore, Rendering Assistance is communicated by an Answer Pennant and two Flags -- “Charlie” and “Mike.” These signal flags will help guide us forward as we continue to deliver operational medical capabilities to our Sailors and Marines. - Navy Medicine



Navy Medicine was one of the critical lines of effort for the Keen Sword 25 Exercise. Keen Sword is the latest in a series of joint-bilateral field training exercises designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of JSDF and U.S. forces. The U.S.-Japan alliance is built on shared interests and values and a commitment to freedom and human rights. Both countries are focused on ensuring regional peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region, including building new partnerships, and strengthening multilateral cooperation. Service members from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard will conduct training with their JSDF counterparts alongside Australian and Canadian partners throughout mainland Japan, Okinawa prefecture, and its surrounding waters. U.S. Pacific Fleet



An EMF is designed to be a mobile medical facility that can conduct medical operations like an actual hospital. They have operating rooms, lab capabilities, radiology, and ICUs. The EMF Bravo Triad is made up of the Commanding Officer, Capt. Ian Fowler, Executive Officer Capt. Shannan Rotruck, and Command Master Chief Shannon Bia. EMF Bravo’s deployment for Keen Sword 2025 reinforces the commitment to operational readiness and the enduring U.S.-Japan alliance, which is crucial to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. EMF Bravo provides medical support to the warfighter. EMF Bravo ensures that U.S. forces are medically ready and can provide care in any environment, from combat casualty care to humanitarian assistance. EMF Bravos’ role enhances interoperability with Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) and other allied forces, ensuring seamless medical support in joint operations.



EMF Bravo is a Combat-Ready Medical Force. The unit is a critical asset, ready to support military operations by providing medical support anytime, anywhere, ensuring the health and readiness of our forces. EMF Bravo provides support for Joint and Multinational Exercises. The team’s participation in Keen Sword 2025 demonstrates the ability to operate alongside Japanese and other allied medical teams, showcasing the ability to provide seamless care in joint operations. EMF Bravo is prepared for a wide range of contingencies, including combat medical support, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance.



The exercise generated a lot of media interest. Local Japanese news outlets were eager to be involved in a media event that gave both Japanese and U.S. reporters and broadcasters unfettered access to the EMF leadership and subject matter experts responsible for coordinating the efforts. The press asked many questions, and everyone who witnessed the seamless integration of the JSDF and U.S. health services knew that in the event of an emergency, natural disaster, or other contingencies, the Japanese and U.S. military and civilian population would receive the most advanced and capable military healthcare delivery in the world!



The continuum of care brought the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa into the exercise, which simulated a mass casualty scenario incorporating planning to move injured personnel from Role 2 to Role 3. A prolonged mass casualty scenario then opens up third—and fourth-order effects that lead to a bed expansion plan that transforms the Multi-Service Ward. The constant demand for blood products triggers a blood request, activating a walking blood bank.



These combined exercises allow multiple organizations to come together, and each apply practice to purpose pointing out areas that work well and teams excel, as well as finding areas of concern that can then be targeted for training and reassessment long before the real-world need occurs. The Japanese Self-Defense Force (JSDF) did just that throughout the Keen Sword event. When you walked through the controlled chaos of EMF Bravo you quickly noticed that there were more than one group working together in complete unison. The JSDF and U.S. personnel were working together elbow to elbow to save lives. It did not matter what force or nationality they came from once Navy Medicine received them at EMF Bravo the patient would then begin to transition through the patient triage and diagnostic process. EMF Bravos’ deployment for Keen Sword 2025 reinforces the commitment to operational readiness and the enduring U.S.-Japan alliance, which is crucial to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



The U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Okinawa (USNMRTCO) supports the Defense Health Agency's U.S. Naval Hospital, Okinawa (USNHO) as the largest OCONUS Navy Medicine medical treatment facility and stands at the ready to respond to contingency operations to support the INDOPACOM region. It is a critical regional asset for direct care delivery, regional referrals, and medical contingency operations. The staff of USNHO understands their vital role as pre-positioned, forward-deployed naval forces within the first island chain, aligned and in support of the joint military commands and operations.



Trey Savitz, Public Affairs Officer

U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan

Comm: 011-81-971-7024

DSN: (315) 646-7024

isaac.s.savitz.civ@health.mil

