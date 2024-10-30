Tripler Army Medical Center earns prestigious Pathway to Excellence designation

Photo By Khinna Kaminske | Nurses from Tripler Army Medical Center pose with an award and a certificate...... read more read more Photo By Khinna Kaminske | Nurses from Tripler Army Medical Center pose with an award and a certificate commemorating the hospital's designation as a Pathway to Excellence organization on Aug. 27, 2024. (Defense Health Agency photo by Khinna Kaminske) see less | View Image Page

Tripler Army Medical Center was designated as a Pathway to Excellence hospital this year by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. This designation recognizes TAMC’s commitment to creating a positive practice environment that empowers and engages staff.



TAMC is currently the only hospital in Hawaii to hold the designation, and one of two Military Treatment Facilities — the other being Naval Medical Center Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Va. — to hold the Pathway to Excellence designation.



Overall, about 230 healthcare organizations carry the designation.



“This was an opportunity for TAMC to use ANCC’s Pathway to Excellence framework to ensure that we have structures and processes in place to support our nursing staff, create a positive practice environment and healthy work environment, and strive for nursing excellence in all we do,” said Lt. Col. Wendy Krull, Director of Professional Practice at TAMC. “All of these things ultimately improve patient care.”



The ANCC decided in June to award TAMC the designation, and both Krull and Lt. Col. Tanesha Lindsay, TAMC’s Deputy Commander for Impatient Services, attended the Pathway to Excellence Conference in New Orleans, La. and were recognized at a celebration event on Oct. 30.



Earning the designation was a two-year process, in which TAMC staff analyzed and developed a plan to meet the six standards outlined by the ANCC: shared decision making, leadership, safety, quality, wellbeing, and professional development. TAMC had many of these elements in place, and the team worked to submit documentation, Krull explained.



TAMC’s commitment to the six standards was confirmed by a staff survey.



“Our team spent a lot of time looking at our internal structure and improving focus areas,” Krull said. “We did a lot of staff education. It made us assess ourselves, give credit where credit was due, and discover our areas for improvement. The designation gives us validation that we are performing at the same high level as our civilian counterparts who are considered the best of the best.”



The Pathway to Excellence designation could have a positive impact on staff recruitment, Krull said. Civilian hospitals often use the designation as a recruitment and retention tool, and civilian nurses seek out organizations with that have earned the designation.



“Our nurses have dedicated their lives to caring for our service members, our veterans, and military families,” said Col. Robert Corson, Chief Nursing Officer at TAMC. “It is essential that our organization provides them the support they need to continue that critical work. The Pathway to Excellence designation demonstrates that TAMC is committed to maintaining a safe and collaborative work environment, in which our staff can continually progress to achieve their goals. All of this leads to a higher quality of healthcare, benefitting our patients.”



TAMC currently employs about 730 licensed civilian and active duty nurses — licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, and advanced practice registered nurses. Tripler Army Medical Center, located in Honolulu, Hawaii, supports 264,000 active duty and retired military personnel, their families, and veteran beneficiaries. In addition, the referral population includes 171,000 military personnel, family members, veteran beneficiaries, residents of nine U.S. affiliated jurisdictions and forward-deployed forces in more than 40 countries throughout the Pacific.



“The Pathway to Excellence designation is the result of years of hard work by our nurses,” said Col. Michael Ronn, TAMC Commander. “They have systematically built a comprehensive program that supports both our patients and our staff. The standards within the program are incredibly high, and I am extremely proud of our team’s dedication to creating and maintaining a culture that prioritizes both a positive workplace and high-quality healthcare.”