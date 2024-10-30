Nurses from Tripler Army Medical Center pose with an award and a certificate commemorating the hospital's designation as a Pathway to Excellence organization on Aug. 27, 2024. (Defense Health Agency photo by Khinna Kaminske)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 20:35
|Photo ID:
|8729720
|VIRIN:
|240827-D-MD216-1854
|Resolution:
|5387x3982
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripler Army Medical Center earns prestigious Pathway to Excellence designation, by Khinna Kaminske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.