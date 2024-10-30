Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Army Medical Center earns prestigious Pathway to Excellence designation

    Tripler Army Medical Center earns prestigious Pathway to Excellence designation

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Khinna Kaminske 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Nurses from Tripler Army Medical Center pose with an award and a certificate commemorating the hospital's designation as a Pathway to Excellence organization on Aug. 27, 2024. (Defense Health Agency photo by Khinna Kaminske)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 20:35
    Photo ID: 8729720
    VIRIN: 240827-D-MD216-1854
    Resolution: 5387x3982
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    nurses
    Army Medicine
    TAMC
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

