VMM165 Det. H-1 Embarks USS Miguel Keith for Kamandag 8

Courtesy Photo | An AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) Det. H-1 flies by the Lewis B. Puller-Class Expeditionary Sea Base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) while underway in the Philippine Sea during Kamandag 8 Oct. 15, 2024 . Kamandag is an annual Philippine and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines' defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Staci Morris)

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 15, 2024) -- United States Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) Det. H-1, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), concluded a 25-day embarkation period onboard the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base, USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) Oct. 15, 2024.

Together, they supported humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts in the Philippines as well as Exercise Kamandag 8, an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. VMM-165 embarked over 100 Marines and eight AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Huey helicopters, making Miguel Keith a new afloat option for 15th MEU operations in the western Pacific.

“I think we have discovered that there is a lot of synergy to be gained by pairing an ESB with light attack helicopters,” said Lt. Col. Mike Harper, the H-1 Detachment Officer-In-Charge. “With its robust aviation facilities and flight deck, the ESB provided our helicopters with the intra-theater mobility needed to get us within range of the fight, while the helicopters provide a wide range of capabilities including offensive and defensive fires, troop and cargo lift, casualty evacuation, and special mission support. We have only scratched the surface of what is possible aboard an ESB such as the USS Miguel Keith.”

“The Miguel Keith and Hangman team worked tirelessly throughout these past weeks to accomplish every task that has been assigned to them,” said Gunnery Sgt. Cesar Camarena, Senior Enlisted Leader of H-1 Detachment. “From the bottom to the top, every Sailor and Marine exemplified our core values without hesitation in order to execute the mission and provide the Boxer Amphibious Readiness Group, 15th MEU, Commander, Task Force 76 and any partner force in need a mission ready flight deck ensuring continuous refueling and staging capabilities as well as enhancing long range communications.”

Accompanying the H-1 Detachment onboard Miguel Keith were two 15th MEU Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) engineers with a portable desalination system. During the embarkation period, the CLB Marines and USS Miguel Keith engineers worked together to develop a method for continuously operating the portable desalination system while at sea.

“This allowed us to explore different options for producing potable water in an expeditionary environment. Overall, our team generated about 40,000 gallons of potable water over a couple of weeks” said Electrician’s Mate Second Class Alexa Shumpert, a Sailor assigned to Miguel Keith.

Over the course of the embarkation period, the USS Miguel Keith and VMM-165 teams focused on building team cohesion and exploring options for the tactical employment of H-1 helicopters from an ESB class ship.

“We were welcomed aboard like family,” said Cpl. Mohamed Bahman. “Every member of the crew put forth effort for us. The food was amazing, the morale was high. I can see this being the future of the MEUs and see us as a blueprint for how ESBs and ARGs can operate together.”

As the USS Miguel Keith and VMM-165 Marines parted ways, the USS Miguel Keith commanding officer, Capt. Rob Tryon, said “we learned a lot about what an ESB can offer as an H-1 helicopter afloat spoke for MEU operations, and this embark period directly supported the Chief of Naval Operations guidance to think, act, and operate differently so that we have the capabilities to fight and win when called upon.”

The USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) remains a forward deployed ship operating in the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of responsibility.