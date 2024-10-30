Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM 165 Det. H-1 Embarks USS Miguel Keith for Kamandag 8

    VMM 165 Det. H-1 Embarks USS Miguel Keith for Kamandag 8

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.15.2024

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    An AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) Det. H-1 flies by the Lewis B. Puller-Class Expeditionary Sea Base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) while underway in the Philippine Sea during Kamandag 8 Oct. 15, 2024 . Kamandag is an annual Philippine and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines' defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Staci Morris)

    VMM165 Det. H-1 Embarks USS Miguel Keith for Kamandag 8

