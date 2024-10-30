Iron Eagles Cafe reopens to support Combat Aviation Brigade and Fort Bliss

Photo By Sgt. Charlie Duke | Col. Margaret Stick, commander of the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Charlie Duke | Col. Margaret Stick, commander of the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss and Command Sgt. Maj. Bryston K. Manintin, Command Sergeant Major of the CAB, cut the ribbon to symbolize the official reopening of the Iron Eagles Cafe at Fort Bliss, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024. After being closed for over a year, the revamped facility aims to offer a diverse menu, an improved dining experience, and a community space for soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charlie Duke) see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas –The Iron Eagles Cafe reopened on Oct. 29, providing an enhanced dining experience to the 1st Armored Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade and Fort Bliss soldiers.



After being closed for over a year, the revamped facility aims to offer a diverse menu, an improved dining experience, and a community space for soldiers and their families.



The reopening event featured guest speakers, a ribbon-cutting, and a cake-cutting ceremony, attended by soldiers, family members, and distinguished guests. Key leaders from across the division were present to celebrate the official beginning of a new chapter for the cafe and were more than happy to enjoy a meal with their soldiers before getting back to work.



"To all the Iron Eagles who are here today, you’ve always been a first-rate team, and now you have a first-rate dining facility to charge and nourish yourselves in,” said Col. Margaret Stick, commander of the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st AD, Fort Bliss.



She highlighted the importance of this reopening in her remarks, “We've asked you to perform at the peak of everything, whether it's maintenance or operations, and now you have a facility that will give you the nutritional readiness you need to really perform at the level you've been performing and take you to the next level."



The success of the opening is attributed not only to the dedicated efforts of the CAB team but also to the invaluable assistance from the Muleskinner Warrior Restaurant team from the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade. Their support was crucial in bringing this project to fruition and ensuring its smooth operation.



"Everything came out the way we needed; we didn't know what to expect, but everybody working together the way we did was phenomenal," said Sgt. Maj. Lizbeth Coronado, chief culinary management sergeant major of 1st AD. "We are very blessed to have the team that we have."



The reopening is part of a broader initiative to improve the quality of life for soldiers stationed at Fort Bliss.



"This initiative not only enhances their dining experience but also supports their well-being and morale," said Staff Sgt. Christian Rivera, a culinary specialist and the CAB Warrior Restaurant assistant manager from the 153rd Field Feeding Company. He emphasized, "We are committed to ensuring our troops have the best possible resources, and this dining facility is a significant step in that direction."



The cafe will operate daily, offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner during the week and brunch and dinner on weekends and holidays, with a focus on healthy meal options, aligning with the broader mission to support the overall health and readiness of the soldiers. It is one of five warrior restaurants open to soldiers and their families working and living on Fort Bliss.