Prime BEEF Day: 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Trains for Real-World Challenges

On a sweltering day nestled in the mountains of Vandenberg, engineers stand in groups, ready to demolish and repair a simulated runway. Giant plumes of dust fill the air as airmen cut open bags of concrete suspended by a forklift. Someone on the ground shouts “WATER!” and just as quickly, the water truck is opened, cutting the dust with the hose and filling the powdered concrete pit. Soon there was a slurry, and several engineers were standing outside the pit, equipped with old rubber boots and shovels lined with dried concrete. It took several rounds of pouring, wetting, and mixing concrete to fill those holes. By the end, several engineers stood

back to admire their work and take a moment of rest in the unforgiving sun.



“Our goal was simple over the three days: ‘Make our personnel uncomfortable!’” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Damian Davies, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron senior enlisted leader. “We simply cannot mimic the climate, nature, and conditions they may face in the Pacific Air

Forces theater.”



This intensive, all-encompassing training day is called Prime BEEF (Base Engineer Emergency Force) Day, where members from the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES), 21st CES from Peterson Space Force Base, and 61st Civil Engineer and Logistics Squadron (CELS) from Los Angeles Air Force Base collaborate to focus on their core competencies in a deployed scenario. This event unites various Air Force Specialty Codes, providing unique hands-on training opportunities to maintain air superiority.



The focus of the day’s training centered on Rapid Damage Repair on a simulated runway using commonly available equipment in deployed environments. Although standard and advanced equipment is used at Vandenberg, not all the tools and machinery may be accessible in austere

environments. This experience allowed members to learn new skills and operate equipment they may not have encountered before while adapting to unfamiliar circumstances.



The ability to quickly repair damaged runways is critical to maintaining air superiority and ensuring mission success. By participating in this training, members of the 30th CES and other units gained valuable experience, them adapt to unexpected situations during future deployments.



“Each member worked hard all day to repair the mock runway while kitted up and in the hot sun,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Mattingly, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron unit deployment manager. “If we are potentially on these Indo-Pacific islands with limited equipment and gear, I know the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron members will be ready to complete the mission.”