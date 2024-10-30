Double Points, Discounts and More—MILITARY STAR Offering Cardmember Exclusives for Veterans Day

Courtesy Photo | MILITARY STAR® is offering cardmembers exclusive savings in honor of Veterans Day.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | MILITARY STAR® is offering cardmembers exclusive savings in honor of Veterans Day. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – MILITARY STAR® is offering cardmembers exclusive savings in honor of Veterans Day.



From Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, cardmembers can enjoy:

• Double rewards points on purchases. Earn four points per $1.

• 0% and no payments for 90 days on purchases of $149 or more.

• An additional 15% off clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, watches and beauty items.



On Nov. 11, MILITARY STAR will offer one-day-only savings for cardmembers:

• 10 cents off every gallon of gas at Army & Air Force Exchange Service fuel locations.

• 15% off food purchases at participating Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants.

• $10 off a purchase of $25 or more at Army & Air Force Exchange Service mall vendors. (Coupon required. See the Exchange main store customer service desk or the vendor for the coupon.)



On top of the savings, every MILITARY STAR purchase earns the cardmember an entry into MILITARY STAR’s Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes. Five grand-prize winners will have their entire card balances paid off while 35 other winners will receive statement credits of $1,000 or $500.



“As the holiday shopping season gets underway, the cardmember-exclusive Veterans Day offers highlight the value of the MILITARY STAR card,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The card is a great way to save, whether it’s on everyday shopping or buying presents for the family.”



Cardmembers should also have received their new-and-improved MILITARY STAR by Veterans Day. The new card has convenient features such as tap-to-pay, digital wallet capabilities and EMV® chip technology. Plus, a partnership with Discover Global Network® means the card can be accepted nearly everywhere on military installations.



Rewards exclude Military Clothing Plan. For more information, see a store associate or visit https://aafes.media/milstarpa.



Social-media-friendly version: MILITARY STAR cardmembers have access to exclusive savings and offers for Veterans Day, including double points; discounts at the pump, Exchange restaurants and mall vendors; no interest and no payments for 90 days on purchases $149+; and an additional 15% off clothing, jewelry and more.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Travis Day, 214-312-3534 or daytra@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange