It’s always Physical Therapy Month for this PTA at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Well before dawn on most days, there’s a solitary figure striding up the surrounding inclines which envelop Naval Hospital Bremerton.



For Ed Gerlach, physical therapist assistant at NHB, the morning workout allows him to maintain physical – as well as mental – health to handle his daily workload assigned to NHB’s Physical Therapy Department.



“As well as maintain the ability to do all of my hiking, kayaking, snowboarding and many other hobbies, as well as prevent and work on my own aches and pains, and be fully ready to assist my patients,” said Gerlach.



With October designated as National Physical Therapy Month, Gerlach helps provide a wide array of physical therapy services for eligible patients. Last year, NHB’s Physical Therapy saw over 9,200 patients. As a physical therapist assistant, Gerlach works under supervision of a physical therapist in helping patients improve their mobility and function after injury and surgery. He also assists in evaluating, instructing and treating musculoskeletal ailments and disorders, and providing specifically designed routines to help clients recover, recuperate and rehabilitate.



However, Gerlach knows there are some people who are unfamiliar with physical therapy and the associated benefits.



“PT is just a good way to decrease and prevent pain, increase balance, and improve mobility which in the long term helps improve quality of life, including some mental health benefits such as helping to reduce stress and anxieties,” stressed Gerlach. “There are people who don’t work out regularly because of pain. PT is a good way to start a workout routine that will help identify the cause of the pain and target muscle group to help decrease pain and prevent future pains and injuries.”



Some of the most common injuries which Gerlach and other members of PT usually deal with include helping patients with post operative healing from shoulder surgeries to foot and ankle surgeries, as well as chronic illnesses.



“We care for patients on a daily basis who have suffered a traumatic injury or debilitating illness, and our clinic does really well help them recovery and rehab,” stated Gerlach, who has been working in NHB’s PT department for 10 years. For him, it’s been a decade of fulfillment.



“Seeing people progress from not being able to move or lift a body part after a surgery to getting back out to doing the activities and hobbies that they love is gratifying,” Gerlach said. “Their appreciation in receiving help to personally improve their quality of life also helps me on a personal level by knowing I’ve made a difference in someone’s life for the better.”



Yet it’s almost by chance that a self-described Army brat somehow ended up in the Pacific Northwest far removed from his original roots. Born in Texarkana, Texas, Gerlach moved to Heidelberg, Germany when only four months old and spent his next 14 years there.



“However, if you were to see me on a Friday during any college sports season, you would know that I call Arkansas home which is where most of my family still lives and is where the original homestead is,” exclaimed Gerlach.



By 1998 he was in Fayetteville, North Carolina, completed Pine Forest High School in 2002, followed by graduating from Fayetteville Technical Community College in 2007. Before starting his career in Navy Medicine Gerlach toiled for a local company as a traveling physical therapist assistant, commuting between six different clinics, “and getting paid mileage and lunch which was great for a recent college graduate new to the work force,” quipped Gerlach.



Still, he sensed something was missing. A timely note from a former teacher informed him of a position open at Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune.



“I hopped on the opportunity. Fast forward six years later from there. The wife and I decided to move in 2014 and Washington just happened to be the landing spot. She’s at Madigan Army Medical Center and I’ve been at NHB for ten years. Being from the military community, it’s just felt like home here. I have been around the military my whole life so being able to help out military families and help give back means a lot. I know the hardships that come along our lifestyle. And the best part is just how much fun it is meeting new people all the time and helping improve their quality of life,” shared Gerlach.



The added bonus for Gerlach being at NHB is access to the surrounding wilderness featuring the Olympic Mountains to the west and the Cascade Range across Puget Sound. He takes off at every opportunity to explore.



“There are so many awesome hiking, trekking, backpacking and camping adventures. But my all-time favorite would be the Enchantments Lakes [high elevation alpine lakes in the Cascades]. Nearly 20 miles of crystal blue lakes, depending on time of year blazing golden larches and a super fun ascent nearly 2,000 feet in just three-quarters of a mile,” related Gerlach.



When asked to sum up his experience with Navy Medicine in one sentence, Gerlach replied, “It’s been awesome to be here the last 10 years and be able to be part of such an amazing core group of clinicians and co-workers.”



Even when the mountains are calling.