    It’s always Physical Therapy Month for this PTA at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    That’s a wrap…Ed Gerlach, physical therapist assistant with Naval Hospital Bremerton has been working in his chosen career field at Defense Health Agency military treatment facilities for 16 years, with the last decade at NHB. With October designated as National Physical Therapy Month, Gerlach helps provide a wide array of physical therapy services for eligible patients. Last year, NHB’s Physical Therapy saw over 9,200 patients. As a physical therapist assistant, Gerlach works under supervision of a physical therapist in helping patients improve their mobility and function after injury and surgery. He also assists in evaluating, instructing and treating musculoskeletal ailments and disorders, and providing specifically designed routines to help clients recover, recuperate and rehabilitate.
    “Being from the military community, it’s just felt like home here. I have been around the military my whole life so being able to help military families and help give back means a lot. I know the hardships that come along our lifestyle. And the best part is just how much fun it is meeting new people all the time and helping improve their quality of life,” shared Gerlach (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs)

