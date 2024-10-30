Headline: Matayoshi Yasushi: 21 Years of Safe Trips

Tags: Greenline, Okinawa, Bus, Experience, Dedication



CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa, Japan - For 21 years, Matayoshi Yasushi has navigated the streets of Okinawa as a driver for The Green Line, a bus service available to Status of Forces Agreement personnel stationed on the island. With a steady hand and a friendly face, Matayoshi has become a familiar presence to countless passengers across all U.S. Marine Corps bases on Okinawa.



“I loved driving cars even before I became a bus driver,” Matayoshi said. “That’s why I got a driver’s job. Safe and smooth driving is my top priority, because I’m responsible for many people.”



The Green Line first began operations in 2001 after being founded by retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Thomas Ramer. Its mission is to provide “safe, dependable, and reliable ground transportation for persons traveling aboard or between Marine Corps installations for official duties while offering space available travel to qualified persons.”



“After obtaining the license and getting the job I continued to receive training on and off base.” Matayoshi said. “Even now, we still periodically train to improve our driving skills by practicing back-ups, using narrow roads and more.”



Beyond the technical aspects of his work, Matayoshi appreciates the personal connections he’s formed with his passengers. He explained simple phrases like “Ohayo Gozaimasu” and “Arigato Gozaimasu,” or “Good morning” and “Thank you,” that he’s greeted with as service members board and exit the bus makes him feel good about the passengers.



Beyond just enjoying the task of driving, he’s aware of the responsibility he holds. Each day, he transports military personnel between bases, making the journey as safe as possible.



“I feel satisfied whenever I safely transport them [military personnel] from one base to the other,” he said. “That’s when I feel good about this job.”



For Matayoshi, the job is more than just a daily route, it’s a way of supporting a larger mission and contributes to the stability and security of Okinawa. Along with his daily bus routes, Matayoshi also occasionally supports missions and exercises outside of normal working hours. For example, he transported a unit to their training location at 1:00 a.m. in September.



“As the security of Japan is protected by the U.S. military stationed in our country, I’m very proud of supporting their mission as a driver,” he said.



After two decades behind the wheel, Matayoshi remains as dedicated as ever, taking pride in the role he plays within the military community. For him, each trip is another opportunity to provide safe passage for those who serve.

