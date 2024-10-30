Camp Fuji celebrates community and camaraderie | Fuji Friendship Festival 2024

Photo By Cpl. Jesse Davis | Festival attendees explore the flight line during the Fuji Friendship Festival on...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jesse Davis | Festival attendees explore the flight line during the Fuji Friendship Festival on Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 20, 2024. The festival is an annual event open to Status of Forces Agreement personnel and residents of Japan. The event featured musical performances from the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, Omi, a Jamaican singer, food stands, and other forms of entertainment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis) see less | View Image Page

COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, Shizuoka, Japan – As the sun set, the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band gathered for a ceremonial performance at the conclusion of the Fuji Friendship Festival. Earlier in the day, the III MEF brass band entertained festival attendees with a set, featuring songs such as “In the Stone,” “Song a Song,” “Getaway,” and “Crescent City.” The locals and Marines cheered and mingled before the final performance at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji on Oct. 20.



Seasoned by numerous performances throughout the Indo-Pacific region, the III MEF Band was well-rehearsed for the Fuji Friendship Festival. Their experience spans multiple countries and cities, including Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Palau, Guam, Hawaii, Tokyo, and Iwakuni, as well as various military installations and local communities within said locations.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. James Allen, a percussionist with the III MEF Band, has traveled to each of these locations in the two years that he has been with the band. The band’s role is to provide ceremonial support for change of commands, relief and appointments, and Marine Corps birthday balls.



“A large part of what we do is also perform for our fellow military members and their families, as well as all of our friends out here in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Allen, a native of Texas. “Whether it’s for Fuji Fest, where locals and military members come together on base to have a good time, or performing for the embassy on the Fourth of July celebration in Thailand to bring our U.S. ambassadors as well as our Thai counterparts together.”



Marines from the band take the opportunity at these events to showcase their musical ability and their public relations skills. Before the band travels to a location, they reach out to community relations specialists to offer additional support, with the goal of creating stronger friendships and to turn occasional events into long lasting traditions. One of these traditions is with the Nishi Junior High School band, located in Shizuoka, Japan. ¬¬¬¬



Before the Fuji Friendship Festival, the band visited the Nishi Junior High School band. There they performed for the students, practiced some of their movements with them. During the visit they broke into musical consorts where the Marines gave more in-depth instruction for the students.



“The performance that you end up putting together is really sensational and getting to perform alongside them and watching them with these glowing smiles,” said Allen, a professional musician prior to the military. “I think we’ll remember it just as much as they will.”



These events are important for Camp Fuji because it gives the opportunity for the local community to come see U.S. service members and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force in a different light. Due to Camp Fuji’s various training capabilities, it’s typical to see a variety of training events conducted by both nations in the surrounding area.



Events like this also help the local communities feel safer and secure around service members. They build camaraderie between the two nations' military personnel outside of training events and provide for more cultural exchanges.



“It’s important that we extend that arm out to the locals that live around us,” said Gunnery Sgt. Joshua Waldie, a production manager with III MEF Band. “This is how we build lifelong friendships and partnerships.”