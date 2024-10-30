South Carolina Army National Guard Air Defenders Deploy to CENTCOM

Easley, S.C. - Soldiers assigned to Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 263rd Air Defense Artillery Battalion (ADA BN), 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina Army National Guard, held a deployment departure ceremony on Oct. 19, 2024, at the Easley Readiness Center, Easley, South Carolina. This event marks the unit's preparation for deployment in support of Operation Inherit Freedom.



The 2nd Battalion, 263rd ADA BN is deploying to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, providing air defense in theater. A deployment to CENTCOM is first of its kind for this unit. Operation Inherent Resolve’s Mission is to militarily defeat ISIS in the Combined Joint Operations Area to enable whole-of-coalition governmental actions to increase regional stability.



“Being the first of anything is a really fascinating experience. This unit has been the first for the National Capital Region (NCR) Mission,” said U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Campion, commander, Battery B, 2nd BN, 263rd ADA. “To be able to go over to CENTCOM for this unit for the first time, it means a great deal to us.”



The ceremony was attended by friends and family members who gathered to show their support as the Soldiers prepare to embark on their mission.



During the ceremony, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, addressed the audience, highlighting the importance of the Soldiers upcoming deployment.



“Your Guard has been busy, and they have been deployed for an ongoing basis since 9/11, to do the things that we ask of our state and the nation of our Soldiers, your Soldier, your loved ones,” said McCarty. “Today is not an easy day folks, I have been to many sendoff ceremonies since 9/11 but I’ll say this I have talked to Maj. Gen. Frank Rice, commander of the 263rd AAMDC, his deputy Brig. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr., I’ve talked to Col. Ridgeway, I’ve talked to a number of the leadership within our air defense community, your Soldiers, your loved ones, they are trained and ready for this mission.”



U.S. Army Col. David Ridgeway, commander, 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade (ADA BDE), complemented on the proficiently of B Battery, 2-263 ADA BN for their deployment.



“I’ve seen it from 2nd battalion, I’ve seen it time after time, I see our master gunners, I see our Avenger crewmembers (14S), I see our air defense system operators (14G), everybody before I have seen it,” said Ridgeway. “There’s no doubt that you are the subject matter experts, and you’re the best in the army in air defense.”



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Micah Shipe, commander, 2nd Battalion, 263rd ADA BN, applauded the dedication of Battery B training and is looking forward to their return.



“I really can’t say enough about the training that these Soldiers have been through over the past year and what I have seen these Soldiers do,” said Shipe. “I’ve been looking forward to this day and I’m looking forward to the day that I get to see you get off the plane and come back to this community.”



Sgt. Caleb Wagner, an Avenger crewmember assigned to B Battery, 2-263rd ADA BN said he has never been to CENTCOM and looks forward to his unit’s mission.



“This is my second deployment, but this is my first time to the CENTCOM area, I feel great going on this deployment,” said Wagner. “We’ve got a good group of Soldiers who love their families and we’re going to go over there and do great things.”



Also, in attendance was South Carolina State Representative, Neal Collins.

