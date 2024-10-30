Braving the Peaks: Yakima Army Medics’ Life-Saving Missions in Central Washington’s Rugged Terrain

Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. – As summer’s sun blazed down on the rugged peaks of central Washington, a dedicated team of MEDEVAC Soldiers soared above, ready to confront life-and-death situations in the blink of an eye. With each mission, they not only navigated treacherous terrain but also transformed desperation into hope for injured hikers, embodying the essence of courage and compassion in the most critical moments.



The United States Army Air Ambulance Detachment - Yakima (USAAAD), part of the 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade engage in critical aeromedical evacuation support throughout central Washington. With their commitment to saving lives, the unit demonstrates readiness and operational effectiveness in various challenging situations.



Whether responding to distressed hikers, injured motorists, or critical medical evacuations, USAAAD has demonstrated exceptional agility, skill, and professionalism under pressure.



Capt. Ryan Boyden, commander of the Yakima unit, said that unit’s primary mission is to provide MEDEVAC coverage for the training center. "Additionally, we support local sheriff’s offices in mountain rescue operations,” he said. “If a hiker gets injured, we’re ready to assist.”



Throughout the summer this year, USAAAD undertook approximately 20 missions to rescue injured hikers in the Mount Adams and Mount Stuart areas, showcasing their ability to respond quickly to emergencies in remote and rugged areas. Their efforts included a range of rescues that required advanced coordination and skill, reflecting the team’s dedication to both military and civilian communities.



One notable mission, Staff Sgt. David Page and Sgt. Maurice Enriquez rescued a hiker who had fallen 150 feet from Mount Stuart.



"That individual suffered several fractures and two collapsed lungs" Borden said. "Sgt. Enriquez performed six hoist iterations in order to recover that patient. Without our intervention, he likely would not have survived."



In another mission, Page and Borden evacuated a hiker with multiple skull fractures from Mount Alaska after he fell approximately 200 feet. “We transported him to Yakima Memorial, and he was quickly sent to the Seattle area for immediate surgery,” Borden said.



Page, reflected on his choice to become a flight medic. "I wanted to make the greatest impact possible. Working in aviation allows me to see the most critical patients." He emphasized the unique opportunity his unit has. “Yakima is the best-kept secret in the Army. Few places offer the chance to perform hoist missions in such beautiful locations.”



Enriquez echoed Page’s sentiment. "Being a crew chief in a medevac unit is fulfilling. It’s important work that has a direct impact on the community."



Due to a high turnover of personnel, the Yakima unit entered a memorandum of agreement with the Ranger Air Ambulance Detachment to provide additional support.



Borden credited this partnership for the unit's success. "Their assistance was invaluable. Without them, we wouldn't have been able to execute our missions effectively.”



The team's dedication was evident, with a strong sense of pride in their work, particularly during physical missions at high elevations. "We take pride in our work, especially during physical missions at high elevations,” Page said. “Everyone is willing to help, regardless of their role."



“We strive to help someone on their worst day, and that brings us immense satisfaction,” Borden said. “Knowing that we can make a difference is what keeps us motivated.”



In conclusion, the United States Army Air Ambulance Detachment - Yakima exemplifies the spirit of dedication and selflessness, transforming high-pressure situations into moments of hope for those in need. Their swift and skilled responses to emergencies in the rugged terrain of central Washington not only highlight their operational effectiveness but also underscore their commitment to both military and civilian communities. As they continue to face life-and-death challenges, the unwavering resolve of the medevac team serves as a reminder of the profound impact they have on the lives they touch. Their work is not just a duty; it is a vital service that embodies the highest ideals of courage and compassion.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2024 Date Posted: 10.30.2024 15:08 Story ID: 484251 Location: WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Braving the Peaks: Yakima Army Medics’ Life-Saving Missions in Central Washington’s Rugged Terrain, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.