Date Taken: 10.30.2024 Date Posted: 10.30.2024 15:08 Photo ID: 8726734 VIRIN: 241030-A-SJ062-2004 Resolution: 1349x1264 Size: 110.62 KB Location: WASHINGTON, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Braving the Peaks: Yakima Army Medics’ Life-Saving Missions in Central Washington’s Rugged Terrain [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.