District of Columbia National Guard Honors Legacy of Service with First Muster Ceremony

WASHINGTON — Two hundred twenty-two years ago, the District of Columbia Militia hailing from every class and occupation reported for duty near Rawlins Park. At this muster, leaders would conduct role call for each individual in the militia and teach the latest in military tactics, which the unit members would then practice. Musters for training also unified the citizens of the settlements under a common purpose, and it enhanced readiness and cohesiveness.



On Oct. 30, the D.C. National Guard commemorated the 222nd anniversary of its First Muster honoring its lineage and forbearers. All major commands of both the D.C. Army and Air National Guard were in attendance with organizational guidons and streamers representing every campaign in which it served, dating all the way back to the War of 1812.



The event honored the D.C. National Guard’s long history of service, from its beginnings as the D.C. Militia in 1802 to its modern-day role in defending the nation’s capital and supporting missions worldwide.



“Today, we commemorate the anniversary of our First Muster and honor those who have built and upheld the legacy of this organization,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard. “From defending our nation’s capital in times of war to responding to emergencies and natural disasters, we stand on the shoulders of those who served before us.”



Maj. Gen. Andonie reflected on the D.C. Guard’s formation at Rawlins Park in 1802 and the essential role musters played in the early militia. “At these musters, leaders conducted roll calls and taught the latest military tactics, fostering both readiness and a shared sense of purpose,” Maj. Gen. Andonie said.



He also underscored the organization’s long-standing connection to key moments in U.S. history, including the Civil War, both World Wars, Vietnam, Operation Desert Shield and Operation Storm, and the ongoing mission in support of CENTCOM.



He also highlighted domestic operation efforts, such as COVID-19 relief missions, State of the Union Addresses and Presidential Inaugurations.



“We continue to bolster a force that’s focused on core missions--partnership building, homeland defense and response, and Army and Air combat readiness,” Maj. Gen. Andonie stated.



The event featured performances by the 257th Army Band, a posting of colors by the D.C. National Guard Color Guard, and historical remarks from Capt. Andrew Hargroder, whose remarks recounted the original muster on Oct. 30, 1802, when 700 - 1000 men from the city traveled by foot or horse to a racetrack called the Washington Jockey Club for the first Militia drill.



“As mandated by the Militia Act of 1792, the men of the First Legion were free able-bodied white male citizens of the city between 18-45 years old,” said Capt. Hargroder. “They represented the extent to which many American lawmakers of that era believed who could or should be a citizen-soldier.”



The men were artisans, laborers, and professionals, bound by duty to protect the government, the capital, and their communities. Capt. Hargroder and senior leaders agree the modern-day D.C. National Guard member has played a significant role in the evolution of America’s citizen-soldier from a narrow definition to an expansive identity, truly representative of the diversity and strength of our nation.



“Their commitment laid the foundation for what the D.C. National Guard stands for today,” Capt. Hargroder also said.



During the event, Maj. Gen. Andonie administered the enlistment oath to new recruits, symbolizing the Guard’s continued growth and the future. The enlistment ceremony reaffirms the D.C. National Guard’s commitment to the nation, its capital, and to the people of Washington.



Brig. Gen. Leland L. Blanchard II, the Adjutant General (TAG), dismissed the formations at the close of the ceremony, signaling the end of the event.



“This ceremony is a reminder of the unbroken chain of service that connects the past, present, and future of the D.C. National Guard,” Capt. Robert Schapiro, who narrated the program said in closing.



The DCNG’s First Muster ceremony celebrated not only its history but also its continued focus on partnership building, homeland defense, and combat readiness. As Maj. Gen. Andonie stated, “We honor those who served before us by remaining vigilant and prepared for the challenges of today and tomorrow.”



The event concluded with the playing of the Army and Air Force songs by the 257th Army Band.