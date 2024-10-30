Pittsburgh MEPS Kicks Off Monthly IRC Runs

Courtesy Photo | In the early hours of Sept. 6, nine Pittsburgh MEPS personnel and Interservice...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | In the early hours of Sept. 6, nine Pittsburgh MEPS personnel and Interservice Recruiting Committee (IRC) partners begin a run through downtown Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh MEPS has revitalized its communication efforts by launching a monthly IRC run, allowing partners to build relationships. see less | View Image Page

In the heart of Pittsburgh, the city known for its steel bridges and passionate sports fans, a breeze of change had swept through the city’s MEPS. With the arrival of new commanders at USMEPCOM HQ, Eastern Sector and Pittsburgh MEPS, there was a renewed energy and directive to align efforts with the vision of these new leaders.



To build camaraderie and enhance communication, Pittsburgh MEPS leadership initiated a monthly Interservice Recruiting Committee (IRC) run. Kicking off Sept. 6, the first of these runs has already shown to be a vital bridge, creating a space where IRC partners can build relationships while also staying active.



“Communication has largely transitioned to email, text, Teams or phone calls, often with limited participation,” said Army Maj. Amaquah Bonsu, Pittsburgh MEPS commanding officer. “While these methods serve their purpose, they cannot replace in-person interactions. The IRC run allows us to enhance our communication with our partners, fostering enduring relationships and maintaining physical fitness.”



Their first run was a two-mile scenic path along the Pittsburgh rivers. Participants took pride in wearing shirts emblazoned with their respective military branch, attracting cheers and positive conversations from pedestrians.



“These activities foster camaraderie among all branches of service and align our efforts toward a shared objective,” said Bonsu. “Individuals are more inclined to support someone they know personally rather than an abstract entity. Plus, it keeps everyone’s physical fitness in check because no one wants to be last.”



Looking ahead, Pittsburgh MEPS will continue the monthly IRC run but is eager to gain broader participation for other activities. A 5K race on Veterans Day, with the community of Pittsburgh, is already planned and everyone is invited.