NY Army Guard chaplains take part in South African chaplain symposium

Courtesy Photo | The South African National Defence Force Chaplain General, Brigadier Gen. E.T. Maswe,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The South African National Defence Force Chaplain General, Brigadier Gen. E.T. Maswe, left; and South African Defence Minister A. M. Motshekga; pose with New York Army National Guard chaplains Col. Douglas Brock and Lt. Col. Timothy Miller during the South African military’s annual chaplains symposium outside Cape Town, South Africa in October 2024. Brock and Miller represented the United States at the meeting of 200 South African military chaplains. The New York National Guard regularly conducts exchanges with South Africa as part of the State Partnership Program. (Photo Courtesy Col. Douglas Brock) see less | View Image Page

CAPE TOWN, South Africa -- Two New York Army National Guard chaplains represented the United States military at an annual meeting of South African military chaplains held in Cape Town, South Africa from October 14 to 18.



New York National Guard State Chaplain (Col.) Douglas Brock, and Deputy State Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Timothy Miller, joined 200 South African Defence Force chaplains at the symposium held by Brigadier Gen. E.T. Masweu, South Africa’s chief of chaplains.



Brock and Miller attended the meeting as part of the New York National Guard’s State Partnership Program relationship with the South African National Defence Force.



Chaplains representing nine of the 16 counties in the Southern African Development Communities also attended the meeting.



He and Miller were invited as both a courtesy and to further the relationship between the New York National Guard and South Africa’s military, Brock said.



He and Miller were invited in 2023 but could not make it, Brock said.

New York National Guard chaplains have visited South Africa in the past.



In April, Brock and Miller took part in a regional chaplain’s workshop conducted by Zambia’s chaplain general, Brig. Gen. Rev. Dr. Henry Matifeyo.



Each of the visiting chaplain delegations were invited to speak to the symposium, Brock said.



The topic of the symposium was “Unity in Diversity”, Brock said. So, he spoke about the ways military chaplains use their calling to bring people within military units together.



Chaplains are at peace “because of our call from the divine,” Brock said, and they get to “foster and grow peace.”



Being present at these kinds of events helps strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and South African militaries, but also allowed the two New Yorkers to learn from the experiences of African military chaplains, Brock explained.



“We get to see how other chaplaincies are doing their business, how other chaplaincies are fulfilling their call,” Brock said.



Masweu said he would like the New Yorkers to regularly attend his annual chaplain’s training events, Brock said.



He would also like to invite South Africa to send representatives to the New York National Guard’s Joint Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training in January, Brock said.



New York has had a state partnership with South Africa since 2003.

Ongoing engagements with South Africa include New York participation in the South African National Defense Force Combat Rifle and Soldier Skills Competitions, New York Army National Guard Military Police officers visiting the South African military police training center, firefighter exchanges, and other specialty staff and family readiness engagements.



The New York Air National Guard also regularly participates in the bi-Annual African Aerospace and Defense Air Show held at Air Force Base Waterkloof, located on the outskirts of Pretoria, South Africa.